Defying the odds! - Barbados Today

Twenty-five-year-old Michron Robinson is the founder of Iris Photography and Pretty Sure Media, a news media company. Robinson, who is also a journalist, recently returned to Barbados after having a stint with TeleSUR English in Ecuador where she covered breaking news stories for their popular television station.

Positive Vibes sat down with Robinson to discuss her journey as a photographer as well as how she built her business, Iris Photography.

Q: What is your mantra for life?

A: My mantra for life is that energy cannot be created or destroyed but goes from one form to the other and that God is always in control as He is the creator of the universe.

Q: How did you become involved in photography?

A: My mother is very artistic, and she would take pictures of my dad and the landscape when she was much younger. So, [it’s] because of my mother; she is not a photographer, but she was artistic as she was a cook and she would paint and draw. My mother taking photographs inspired me to become a better photographer. I was also involved in journalism. I started at Barbados TODAY at age 17 and later [went on to] the Nation Newspaper. Because of my experience in journalism, I decided to pursue photography as an art and a business. I started my company, Iris Photography, in 2017 after my cousin Shakira Shepherd died in a car accident.

Q: Tell us a bit about your company, Iris Photography, which arose out of tragedy.

A: I decided to start a company because my father is self-employed as he owns a company TNR Services Limited. On the day of my cousin’s birthday, I decided to start the company with the hope of it becoming a multimillion dollar company. I have made back all the money I have spent on camera equipment and lighting and I am eternally grateful to my parents for assisting me in this process.

Q: What is one of the highlights of your career thus far?

A: [One] highlight of my career would be my travels to Ecuador earlier this year as a television presenter. We worked on stories with Nicolás Maduro and Jorge Arreaza from Venezuela and the issues in Venezuela.

Q: What is one thing you think Barbadians need to understand about photographers?

A: One thing that people need to understand about photography is that it is a serious art. They really need to understand the value of the work photographers do and the importance of respecting the price that photographers would ask for.

Q: What is one thing that the public would not know about you?

A: I am an aspiring professional paddle boarder. I am a member of the Barbados Cruising Club and I paddleboard and paddle surf on weekends.

Q: What is one thing you do for fun?

A: I read a lot of science books.

Q: If you could be the Prime Minister of Barbados for one day, what would you change?

A: I would really try to change what is happening in the psychiatric hospital in terms of mental health. I was diagnosed as bi-polar at the age of 17 and I am also schizoaffective so I would change the way in which they conduct health care. If I was Prime Minister Mia Mottley, I would take [patients] off the orthodox medication and put them on natural remedies.

Q: Where can people find you on social media?

A: Persons can find me on Instagram and Facebook @irisphotographybarbados (LG)