The Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) from this vantage point does not look too well in the recent scenario where thieves breached the ATM security at Republic Bank, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank and Scotiabank.
At the start of this week, it was revealed that over the past weekend thieves had gained access to the accounts of several customers via a number of ATM machines. Customers were directed by the banks to make reports to the police as would be necessary as the first stage in trying to apprehend those responsible and to have an official police record of the crime committed.
But we believe that our banks should have gone further. To date, unless we have missed it, there has been no official public apology to the Barbadian public for yet another breach in the security of our banking institutions and the safeguard of personal savings. Customers have been previously inconvenienced by similar breaches and one wonders what has been put in place since the last occasion to improve on security.
Thus far, all that has been forthcoming from TBBA has been a terse statement that it had been made aware of an issue involving the use of ATMs at several commercial banks and that the matter “is currently in the hands of the police” and that a further statement will be made once the police investigations are completed. But, hell no! The police investigations have absolutely nothing to do with our banking institutions communicating earnestly with the Barbadian public and giving assurances that an internal security audit will be conducted, that measures are being put in place to prevent such a recurrence, that citizens’ moneys are secure and most importantly, expressing some degree of public regret for the inconvenience caused to customers.
And we say this within the context that over the years domestic banking institutions have been increasing their financial charges to customers to such an extent that many feel there might soon be a fee for standing in the queue before the various tellers or sitting in the chairs while waiting to be served. With the charges related to doing business with the banking sector forever increasing, in addition to the negligible interest rates on offer, John Public is under no obligation to feel any sympathy for our banks or to give them a pass when incidents such as transpired over the weekend do occur. Notwithstanding that the banks are insured, customers place their moneys in these institutions for safekeeping and when they suffer inconvenience, the banks – not the police – must take the lead in carrying out an internal evaluation that leads to customers being compensated where necessary – post haste.
Indeed, if the inability to access funds creates a situation where rent obligation, vehicle payments, medical emergency, travel or debt commitments are compromised, then the banks should be held liable for the inconvenience. In short, finding the perpetrator(s) responsible for theft is the job of the Royal Barbados Police Force, but ensuring that customers are not unduly disadvantaged because of security lapses rests squarely at the banks’ doors.
The TBBA’s statement also occasions another concern about the monitoring system that currently exists. How often are monitors reviewed? Is this done on a daily basis by the banks’ own or contracted security? Is any suspicious activity reported to the police even when no complaint has been made by any customer? We ask these questions within the context that video footage from the latest banking breach shows that one of the suspects was wearing a facemask. Unless it is the norm for persons to do business at banks’ ATMs while wearing masks, then that scenario ought to have aroused suspicion. But suspicion would only be aroused if monitors are checked daily. Now did the banks only realize there was something untoward when customers started to complain of moneys missing from their accounts or did they know this beforehand based on a check of their security cameras? The TBBA’s sterile statement of being “made aware of an issue” answers none of these concerns.
Any financial institution – banking or otherwise – that proudly reports making annual profits even in the face of a depressed economy and difficult financial times for thousands, must be held to the highest standard of accountability, especially when much of its profits are predicated on what is extracted from the pockets of customers. Consumers who place their moneys on bank accounts for safekeeping owe no favour or responsibility to banking institutions. Indeed, the banks owe them and excuses are unacceptable. Customers pay through their teeth for these services.
#BTEditorial – Start with an apology – then clean up your act
Excellent article.
Your money was stolen from the bank.. But you yourself have to make a police report.. And tell them what?? …. “I hear that someone robbed the ATM and took my money??? ,.. Huh??.. . I’m appalled at the treatment those customers got.. They shouldn’t have to be running to and fro to report anything.. That’s the responsibility of the bank to their customers… Seriously???.. Smh
HaDonna Willoughby
The only thing the bankers are interested in is keeping the public in debt which they insure and then they love it when you default on your debt to claim the insurance and then set their collections dept on your tail to collect more money. Then they charge you to keep your savings, charge you to access your savings but fail to protect your savings.
Wanna ain’t see yet wuh dem bout?
I would like to see the day when there are no more of these legalized loan sharks. What they take in terms of commitment fees, negotiating fees, credit card fees etc and the structure of these fees pales in comparison to what these crooks took. Thus it is not only the ATM security which requires review it is all the other areas of a method of extracting fees. A method which would make Al Capone proud.
So after this brilliant article what are we the public going to do ? What can we do ?
Strangely enough, over the past month , Scotiabank has been sending me email alerts about any banking activity they saw on my bank account. Every withdrawal or debit card transaction I received an email. Credit union even called me about some ATM withdrawals they saw, and wanted to verify it was me. Did no one receive such notices from their banks?
Bajans are too passive one mass tort case and sue them….put these banks in their place and see how fast they clean up their act…..what we allow will continue
Thank goodness for that lady who sent out that voice note,,, if not the banks would be still hiding this situation from the public .
“Apology” like if they care about ya all. Them ass have waxen too rich to care. Omar Watson and Duane, u 2 said it best.
Control your own safe keeping of your hard earned money
Thank you Barbados Today, this is a well written article and echoes the sentiments of many Bajans perfectly. However, I want to ask this question, why is it that banks are being targeted? The credit unions have ATMs also but to date no reports have been made public about these machines being breached, so what are they doing that the banks are failing to do? The disrespectful way the banks are handling this serious issue is unacceptable and customers need to take some decisive action as far as their money is concerned. I for one will be stopping my money from going to the bank with immediate effect because for too long, Republic Bank has been taken out $5:00 monthly as though they worked for me at some time during the month and I owe them money for duties carried out.
everything according to the good book proclaim all is vanity, vanity and more vanity
why place your hope and trust in this mess?
turn to our Creator for He is the Blessed Hope, Who will never fail
Good for TBBA to set standards for response and operating guidance.The lack of knowledge of how things actually work is clear. Does the TBBA also have plans for public education programs so more people can be educated on how claims work, how to help safeguard their card and pin, how to use automated txt/email transaction alerts etc. If not already, TBBA should push for comprehensive EMV implementation at all terminals (ATMs, merchant card payment devices etc).
Banks need to beef up their ATM and online security, I’m sure they can but they looking at the cost
Whoever wrote this article smoked a big one while writing it???? Banks give Barbadians terrible service and insane interest rates, yet we still flock to them what makes you think anything will change???
there was a time you could not get through the door to the ATM without swiping your card….not so anymore?
Just hoping this situation does not reach the Credit Unions.