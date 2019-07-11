No deal! - Barbados Today

LIAT negotiations between Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda have broken down.
Barbados TODAY investigations have revealed that talks between the teams from Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados, which took place last Monday at the Hilton Hotel lasted only a few hours before stalling.
The visiting team subsequently left the island without a deal being reached.
Barbados’ negotiation team was led by Attorney General Dale Marshall and also included Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds and Director of Finance and Economic Affairs Ian Carrington.
While efforts to reach Marshall proved unsuccessful, according to reports, the home team was not impressed with what Antigua and Barbuda brought to the negotiating table.
A source out of Antigua and Barbuda told Barbados TODAY it did not appear a deal would be struck anytime soon.
“The outcome so far does not reflect that the two sides are anywhere close to Barbados selling even a portion of its sales. It does not look probable for the near future,” the source added.
The source revealed that among the sticking points to Barbados selling its 49.4 per cent majority stake in LIAT was Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s insistence that Antigua and Barbuda would have to take up Barbados’ almost $100 million loan commitments.
That debt is due mainly to a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) which was used to purchase three LIAT aircraft.
Additionally, the well-placed source said Barbados’ negotiators had also asked for a guarantee from St John’s that LIAT staff in Brigetown would not be sacrificed at the expense of staff from Antigua and Barbuda.
The source pointed out that Barbados was not fearful of LIAT pulling any of its flights from the island, as Barbados accounted for five of the six profitable routes travelled by the cash-strapped regional airline.
“Any move to pull LIAT flights out of Barbados would lead to an immediate collapse of the airline,” the source maintained.
LIAT serves 15 Caribbean destinations with almost 500 flights.
The breakdown in talks has come just over a month after Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne announced that Barbados had agreed to sell almost all of its shares.
The sale would make Antigua and Barbuda, which currently has a 34 per cent ownership in LIAT, the majority owner.
Following Browne’s declaration and after weeks of speculation, Mottley revealed Government’s plans to sell its shares.
In explaining her reasons for offering the shares for sale, the Prime Minister maintained that Barbados simply was not in a financial position to support LIAT due to the country’s current economic position and as a result had made a decision to “take a step back”.
While admitting the regional airline was in need of an overhaul, the Prime Minister promised that Barbados would continue to support intra-regional travel.
“The current model which LIAT has within the 1974 limited is not an attractive model and what is needed is significant restructuring; indeed a new model of governance, a new financial model and a new operational model in order for it to be able to extract greater benefits and provide the services which it does,” Mottley said at the time.
randybennett@barbadostoday.bb
15 thoughts on “No deal!”
Hmmm
Maybe the Antiguans can’t that silly smile Dale Marshall wears daily. Mia is going to have to step in with both feet, and bring about an agreement. But Antigua holds the Trump card. Barbados got the four Jokers.
So Antigua & Barbuda reneging on their initial offer to buy Barbados’ shares in LIAT and take-up the outstanding debt.
Antigua & Barbuda is coming to the bargaining table in a very weak position. First, it is the one who initiated the purchase of Barbados shares. Second, LIAT is needed more in Antigua than in Barbados, given the high employment to aircraft ratio over there. Third, the Barbados route is among the most profitable. And fourth, if the deal is not reached anytime soon, Barbados can now use its majority shareholder position to leverage the necessary restructuring to curb the losses on unprofitable routes and bring employment more in line with the number of planes available, and that spells trouble for the Antigua & Barbuda prime minister.
Gaston Browne now realize that he was premature in mouthing off on Antigua radio about the Proposal to purchase the shares. Now Antiguans will see his negotiation team coming back home empty-handed and unable to seal the deal. Browne will have to save face by spinning the breakdown in talks as best he can to the Antiguan people.
Everybody seems to believe that they can take advantage of Barbados. Browne obviously wants the easiest path to becoming majority shareholder in LIAT. He is also trying to bully Scotiabank over its sale to Republic Bank in Antigua.
Well, buddy, if Antigua & Barbuda is to virtually own the airline, Browne will have to take the relatively new aircraft and the CDB loan for which Barbados has the most shareholder debt equity, or, the share price goes up to cover the loan. If Barbados remains a 10 percent shareholder in LIAT for example, then it will retain an equal or proportionate share of that debt.
Wheel and come again, Gaston! There is no “free lunch” on LIAT for you.
Liz Carl Harper Thompson, why do you come here everyday to mislead the good people of Barbados. Don’t you have enough to do on a daily basis in America? Antigua did not initiate the sale of shares owned by Barbados. Your dead friend that you are in bed with said they wanted to sell most of its shares because given commitments under the BERT Program they could no longer perform the role in LIAT previously performed by them.
The negotiation team is a joke team. Who takes Dale Al Barrack nuff money or Simmons the wife beater or Ian Carrington who made bad decisions while at NIS serious.
What is the value of the shares of an entity like LIAT which cannot or may not be a going concern? Certainly Barbados should have taken their debt commitment into consideration when they thought about selling shares. But as usual the PM opens her mouth and says something pretty without thinking through what flowed from her mouth. Why would Antigua take over all the debt? That is an unreasonable position given the fact that the PM has White Oaks asking overseas creditors to take a 60% haircut. The Bajan team need to wheel and come again. Perhaps the local teams needs to give way to a more intelligent overseas team that have experience in this matter.
SAGA BOY…YOU and that JOHNNY who goes by the name of a CROW are TRAITORS of the HIGHEST ORDER who will JOIN ANYBODY or ANYTHING to PULL down YOUR OWN COUNTRY just because your CROOKED DEMOCRATIC LABOR PARTY was REJECTED by the MASSES who put BARBADOS….their COUNTRY FIRST.
ANTIGUA actually WANTED ALL of BARBADOS’ shares…tried to BULLY Barbados into selling …SHOUTING across the sea at every opportunity as though it was a DONE DEAL.
If one knows the HISTORY of GASTON BROWNE he DOES NOT AGREE with ANYONE on ANYTHING and I am NOT only speaking about this LIAT SAGA….he wants people to AGREE with his proposals on ANYTHING.
That JOHNNY above is telling himself that ANTIGUA is holding the TRUMP CARD…which TRUMP card ?…the one in the US? someone should tell him that BARBADOS holds the MOST LUCRATIVE ROUTES.
I say to PM MIA,PULL OUT OF LIAT and CONTINUE with the talks with VIRGIN ATLANTIC or WHOEVER in establishing ANOTHER CARRIER down here on the MOST LUCRATIVE ROUTES.
WHEEL and COME AGAIN GASTON BROWNE..nothing wrong with YOU looking out for the interests of ANTIGUANS…PM MIA WILL do likewise and look out for the INTEREST of BARBADIANS..it is as SIMPLE AS THAT.
History will show that from the time you became PM YOU WERE ALWAYS taking POT SHOTS and BARBADOS and BARBADIANS.
YOU CANNOT RULE BARBADOS…it is BARBUDANS that YOU can RULE.
@SAGA BOY..”.Certainly Barbados should have taken their debt commitment into consideration when they thought about selling shares”
WOMAN,you are such an A$$…the DISCUSSIONS have NOW started and PM MIA and her team were ALWAYS talking about ANY DISCUSSIONS…NOT SHOUTING ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN SEA would have to INCLUDE that CDB LOAN…ya nincomPOOP.
Those DISCUSSIONS have NOW ONLY STARTED and YOU bout the place siding with ANTIGUA as though ANTIGUA care anything about YOU…ya TERMITE?
As it stands NOW ,BARBADOS has the MAJORITY shares and SERVICES MOST of the CDB debt,so if ANTIGUA wants the MAJORITY SHARES don’t YOU as a person DEVOID of COMMON SENSE and REASONING think that ANTIGUA should NOT, therefore, SERVICE MOST of that debt?
Right now BARBADOS has the MAJORITY shares,YET the HEADQUARTERS are in ANTIGUA and before ANTIGUA ever thought about becoming the MAJORITY shareholder they were saying that ANY DISCUSSIONS about RESTRUCTURING MUST NOT INCLUDE MOVING THE HEADQUARTERS although BARBADOS WAS the MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER and therefore, HAD to SERVICE MOST OF THE LOAN.
Now ANTIGUA wants to become the MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER ,but DOES NOT want to SERVICE MOST of the LOAN.
Thought PM MIA would have gone further and INSIST that the HEADQUARTERS be moved to Bridgetown too.
Well since Barbados wants to get the Albatross from around its neck it seems to me that the country is in the weaker position in this negotiation. Based on the comments about the debt Liat is in and unable to make a profit etc, I cannot see why Antigua would want to take up a 100 mil debt along with buying the shares.
BARBADOS: We are in big trouble. These “talks” will not get anywhere. A very weak team selected to negotiate on behalf of Barbados.
gaston Browne is the joker!! typical example of “champagne taste mauby pocket”. all the powerful fancy talk no money to back it up . Check some of the grandiose plans University etc etc. all stalled
Gaston Browne Had no idea that he would have to take on Barbados $100mil debt, and why should he….Would we have done it if the tables were turned?
Barbados is in no position to demand top dollar for the purchase of its shares in LIAT. That is a given. Antigua has all the cards to play.
SONYFAIR you are even a BIGGER A$$ than SAGA BOY…you want the MAJORITY but don’t want to pay the BIGGEST LOAN REPAYMENT and you telling YOURSELF that GASTON BROWN didn’t know that?
…and it is NOT BARBADOS’ $100 million DEBT…ya FLEA…it is LIATS’ DEBT negotiated by BARBADOS as the MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER and would, therefore, have had to REPAY the biggest CHUNK..ya CHINK.
ALL the other SHAREHOLDERS are ALSO making PAYMENTS towards that loan DEPENDING on the VALUE of their shares.
…and RIC,shut ya DLP mout , you doan know wha going on, you just like SAGA BOY and SONYFAIR….THREE TERMITES flying bout and meking peoples’ lives miserable instead of trying wunna luck at the other threesome.
@HTO: I’m willing to bite: How much do you think Barbados’ chunk is?
Lady Harry Turnover you are out of your league. You have no idea how shareholder value is determined. Shareholder value is the return of an investment in a given company. Shareholder value is created when a company’s returns exceed its cost of doing business. LIAT has been in a lost position for many years. The shares own by Bdos are probably as valuable as your brain that is empty and can only spilt out infinities like Carl Liz Harper thompson.
TRANNY SAGABOY…BARBADOS HAS TO REPAY the MAJORITY of the LOAN since they ARE THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER…others that SUPPORT have to REPAY a smaller amount… that is HOW this LOAN works thou faithful FOOL…what you are talking about is SOMETHING DIFFERENT…ya RAMGOAT.
This LOAN was taken out on behalf of LIAT…this LOAN was NOT TAKEN out for BARBADOS…Bdos does NOT own LIAT…OTHERS OWN IT AS WELL…Antigua has MORE shares than St.Vincent ,and if YOU, a KNOWN nincomPOOP on this forum coulda read and UNDERSTAND.. YOU..a CHINK, would have known that ANTIGUA is paying more than St.Vincent.
@RIC…can’t remember the value of Barbados’ shares,but if the loan is $100million and Barbados’ share is 48%,then that chunk is almost $50 million,plus interest and that is in addition to the money( which is obviously MORE than the other Islands) that they HAVE to PUMP into LIAT to keep it flying.