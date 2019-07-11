Stop preying on disabled women - Barbados Today

The new President of the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD) is concerned about sexual predators who are looking to take advantage of disabled women, and some men too.
Kerry Ann Ifill said she was worried that there were too many instances where particularly disabled women, were being approached by predators.
Ifill, who said the situation was one which could no longer go unnoticed, made a call for members of society to restrain from taking advantage of persons from vulnerable groups.
“There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about persons with disabilities and their sexuality. The general thinking in a lot of minds are that persons with disabilities are highly-sexed and therefore they will always be willing and up for that kind of thing.
“There are others who believe that they can prey on somebody who is vulnerable and because many persons with disabilities still do not have ready access to information about sexual reproductive health, about sexuality in general, a lot of them are ignorant of a lot of issues. Therefore, people prey on them and take advantage of their naivety,” Ifill said.
She explained that most times when disabled persons, particularly those who are intellectually challenged, find themselves in situations where they are being asked for sexual favours, they do not know what to do.
“She may feel uncomfortable with it but if they prey on their insecurities and their naivety a lot of them don’t complain. It is persons around them that complain about it, like their family members and so on.
“The other part of it too is that persons who have genuine interest get the same brush because they say that all men just going after women with disabilities to take advantage and abuse them,” she said.
The former President of the Senate of Barbados said she was also concerned that women in the disabled community were remaining in abusive relationships because they have limited opportunities for employment and income.
She explained that some years ago, she heard of a young woman who was intellectually challenged living with a man who was known to be HIV positive “and he bluntly said that she is to get whatever he had and she had no where else to go”.
“Let us face it, families are also abusive too. If your family members still see you as a little child, though you are a woman in your 20’s and 30’s, and somebody outside treats you as though you are in your 20’s and 30’s, what do you think is going to happen?
“If every time you get a penny your family takes it from you because they say you don’t know how to handle money, what will happen? When you are not bringing in anything into the home and the family treats you like a nothing, what do you do?” she asked.
anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb
5 thoughts on “Stop preying on disabled women”
MISS KERRY ANN IFILL, yes i know you arethe president of the disable society and your concern is to get ppl to be more aware and carring for those kind of ppl, but women in general are in that net when it comes to things of sexuality and myths, welli should say myths of ppl in general,
I came along hearing that clear skin women or as they are called RED WOMEN, which means a woman of a black back ground with clear skin like a lot of sex, and would do it in a flash if the time is right, even if the time aint right, one look and its on, i am sure you heard things of women who are really dark, i know i have, i have even heard that women with a space between their front teeth are as wide as the ocean, i heard that women with a long mouth, like almost pointed lips have a long cl***t,,
now i heard that men who are tall and men with large feet are as long and as big as a horse, and i heard that from women, so i guess men who are tall with big feet are as bigs as a horse and as ling as a cow, there is eben a myth about bow legged men, so MISS IFILL its just a myth to some ppl just like the myth about red women, its a myth to say that all horses can run two furlongs in under 21 seconds, or a myth that all of your mini van drivers and conductors smell musty, lol,, just a myth miss ifill
I would hope that existing laws are on the books of Barbados which specifically stipulates that a person who is intellectually disabled cannot consent to sexual relations with any normal member of society?
Now an intellectually disabled person with an Intelligent Quotient (IQ) less than 100 does not possessed the Intellectual infrastructure to give sexual consent …
you need to say that again!!!! smh
ALLISON ARCHER, every thing needs to be repeated, because ppl dont listen and or arent listening, because ppl only like to look at the grey areas, which comes off asO OHH and WOW, THAT SO WRONG, just the pitiful aspects, disable, very old, very young, under age, example you all in barbados, female cant sign for anything deem as in adult status until age 18, cause at 18 you is an adult,,but can give consent for sex at 16, so a man can legally rape a 16 year old with her consent, cause if she dont give consent its rape, which is the same rape with any one over 16 with out consent, but can give consent at 16, so if you are disable you shouldnt have sex with, or you should marry any able or any other disable partner,, cause in one case its like the two cant make rational decisions and in the other it will be seen as taking advantage of, and example,, a blind man marring a woman who is normal,, LOL,, and we normal and able body men know the things women can do,, so if the laws arent in place then get some laws to make it so,