Wanted: Another person of interest in ATM fraud - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force wants help in identifying and locating the individual captured in the attached images.

Police say he is a suspect in a number of reported cases of ATM fraud.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for this individual.

If seen, please IMMEDIATELY contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/9019, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477(TIPS) or the nearest police station.