Wanted: Another person of interest in ATM fraud - Barbados Today

Wanted: Another person of interest in ATM fraud

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 11, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force wants help in identifying and locating the individual captured in the attached images.

Police say he is a suspect in a number of reported cases of ATM fraud.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for this individual.

If seen, please IMMEDIATELY contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/9019, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477(TIPS) or the nearest police station.

15 thoughts on “Wanted: Another person of interest in ATM fraud

  1. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis

    I believe more out there

      -   Reply
  2. Mary AndersonMary Anderson

    I had my credit card number hacked last April. The only time I had my card out was at the airport paying for my luggage. Over $1000 stolen from merchants who can not recoup lossess. Yes, they can be from anywhere and we as tourist, residents and all viistors need to be vigilant.

      -   Reply
  3. Rhonda ParrisRhonda Parris

    Guess they’re not from here and there’s more on the island

      -   Reply
  4. Victor BestVictor Best
      -   Reply
  5. Barbara GreeneBarbara Greene

    Fly and gone with the wind ..They’re not my Race of color thank God

      -   Reply
  6. tedd

    hope is found by someone and given a few blows before handing him over to the police. stealing money from people who work hard for it

      -   Reply
  7. Veronica CharlesVeronica Charles

    Wanna think only thee young black boys or men in Barbados that does theft

      -   Reply
  8. Mukthar PattersonMukthar Patterson
      -   Reply
  9. Joyce McIntoshJoyce McIntosh

    Wow

      -   Reply
  10. Jonathan SimpsonJonathan Simpson

    Wonder if he is the mofo who hit me 3 days straight.

      -   Reply
  11. Nikita RossiNikita Rossi

    Hope nobody stolen mine $10 dollars

      -   Reply
  12. Laron PilgrimLaron Pilgrim

    See who does these things? “The white man” but still some eye servants for black Bajans when they see one, does transform to Hyde. Time to look out for each other and go back to our roots of being your brothers keeper

      -   Reply
  13. Sylvan GreenidgeSylvan Greenidge

    Chances are they entered the country without a Visa.

      -   Reply
  14. Bumper GriffithBumper Griffith

    Good work

      -   Reply
  15. Diane DiasDiane Dias

    I think what they really meant to say was ” if seen, immediately break his legs with a cricket bat”.

      -   Reply

