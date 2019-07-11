Way clear for courts to act - Barbados Today

Any constitutional amendments to give judges the power to impose the death penalty, have already been made.
That is the word from Attorney General Dale Marshall, who today sought to clear the air after it was reported in the media that judges from the Court of Appeal called for amendments to be made to the Constitution to clarify how the mandatory death sentence should be administered.
Marshall was responding to comments made by Court of Appeal president Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson and Justice Kaye Goodridge, during yesterday’s hearing of death row inmate Jamar Bynoe who is challenging his six murder convictions and death sentence.
However, the Attorney General revealed that the necessary amendments had been made more than three months ago, paving the way for judges to use their discretion in sentencing persons convicted of murder.
“One judge of the Court of Appeal is reported as having said that the courts find themselves in a conundrum because the Constitution has not been amended and seems to be suggesting that the Parliament of Barbados has to make amendments to the Constitution so as to facilitate hanging.
“I don’t want to get into an argument with our esteemed judges outside of the court, but I do not agree that there is any conundrum at all. Arising out of the decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the Barbadian case Nervais and Severin, the Parliament of Barbados has acted to amend all such laws, including the Constitution, in order to permit our courts to impose the death penalty if warranted,” Marshall contended.
“I admit there was an issue with the sole amendment to the Constitution that was rejected by the Senate, but that has been resolved and the Constitution has been amended accordingly and was proclaimed on April 4 this year.”
Marshall explained that in the decision of Nervais and Severin, the CCJ had ruled on the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Offences Against the Persons Act relating to the mandatory death penalty.
“All of those amendments have been made, and as far as we are concerned – and we have consulted at every stage with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) – all is in order for murder trials to proceed in Barbados, and for the death penalty to be imposed under law,” the Attorney General said.
He said while it had been reported that no murder trial had taken place since May 2018, several murder cases were to be heard shortly.
Marshall admitted while there had been a hitch in obtaining the services of several judges to hear those matters, plans were underway for temporary judges to be in place by September.
“In fact, there are a number of murder trials that are scheduled to be heard for the rest of the year. The High Court of Barbados will go on its annual holiday in August, but I’m assured by the DPP that there are a number of murder trials waiting and ready to be commenced as soon as the court holiday is ended,” the AG said.
“We had expected to put some additional criminal judges in place, but the fact is people don’t put their careers on hold and we have had some challenges with the availability of the individuals. Those matters have now been resolved, and I expect that come the start of the court year in September we will have those additional temporary judges in place.”
Marshall said the active recruitment of new judges along with the establishment of a criminal court would “make a big difference in helping us to get our criminal trials, especially murder trials, through the system”.
Rights body not happy:
THE INTER-AMERICAN COMMISSION On Human Rights (IACHR) is frustrated with Barbados’ non-compliance with its court’s order to abolish the death penalty, and in a hearing Thursday night, queried the delay.
In a video compliance hearing with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Charles Leacock QC and Solicitor General Jennifer Edwards QC the Inter-American Court of Human Rights asked why Barbados was not complying with orders made since 2007 and 2009, what would be the timelines for implementing new legislation, and whether Section 26 of Barbados’ near-50-year-old Constitution – which maintains the death penalty – was adequate.
The compliance hearing between Costa Rica and Barbados has come after two convicted murderers, Lennox Boyce and Tyrone Cadogan, took their cases to the IACHR in 2007 and 2009, respectively. The Inter-American court has reminded this country that its orders are binding here.
“The crux of the matter is that on June 4, 2000, Barbados accepted the compulsory jurisdiction of the IACHR, so when its court heard the cases of Boyce and Cadogan, it made the orders that the mandatory death penalty was contrary to the OAS Convention on Human Rights, and that Section 26, which protects existing law, including the mandatory death penalty, is contrary to the convention and should be repealed,” Leacock explained yesterday. (Coastline Communication)
Sept. 5, 2015
End death penalty
A EUROPEAN DIPLOMAT has repeated a call for the abolition of the death penalty in Barbados. “We went to the maximum security prison and we heard about death row, where there are eight people sitting at the moment,” ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Mikael Barfod said today. “It reminded me that no one had been executed in Barbados in 28 years and it would be very easy to regularize this by simply abolishing the death penalty in Barbados. Death penalty is still in your books, which is apart from many countries including every single EU country… “So therefore I would like to make another call for fresh reflection on this issue here in Barbados and I think it is something very appropriate to think about on Human Rights Day, or the day hereafter.” He was speaking after a press conference following a tour of Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds today. Barfod added that even serious criminals could be rehabilitated, “once resources were available to help them”. (LW)
11 December 2013
EDITORIAL: Abolish death penalty
Barbados Nation,
Added 11 September 2015
A QUARTER OF a century ago a top law enforcement official in Barbados made a bold, albeit private, prediction.
It was: “You will never see another execution in our country.” How come? For one thing, he replied, capital punishment solves nothing. It may satisfy people’s need for vengeance but it doesn’t deter crime. For another, both major political parties, the Democratic Labour Party and the Barbados Labour Party, which take turns running the country, are opposed to the death penalty. So while they have suspended carrying out executions and judges go through the motions of sentencing convicted murders to death, governments and the opposition wouldn’t take the next logical and correct step and remove it from the statute books altogether. How come? Public opposition to the death penalty wouldn’t get them many votes.
England, which introduced capital punishment in Barbados and its Caribbean neighbours more than 150 years ago, finally abolished it there in 1969, five years after the last executions were carried out there in 1964.
