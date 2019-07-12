Top honour - Barbados Today

Two Barbadian pioneers, one who invented the internet search engine and the other who created some of the most inventive calypsoes of the age, are to be awarded honorary doctorates by the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, UWI has announced.
Alan Emtage, the father of Archie, the world’s first search engine and Stedson Red Plastic Bag (RPB) Wiltshire, the ten-time calypso monarch and cultural ambassador, are to join the Trinidad-born Global Head of Diversity at Facebook, Maxine Williams, in receiving honorary doctorates at the university’s graduation ceremony later this year, it said.
Emtage is to receive a Doctor of Science (D.Sc) for “his sterling commitment to scientific invention” and Wiltshire is to receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for “his contribution to entertainment”, the university said. Williams will be conferred a Doctor of Laws (LL.D) for “leadership”, UWI added.
The world has Alan Emtage to thank for writing the code that opened the Internet to everyone. As a student at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, he conceived and implemented Archie, the world’s first pre-Web Internet search engine, which provided the foundation on which all public search engines operate to this day.
For his groundbreaking invention, Emtage was inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame in 2017, its first Caribbean member and person of African descent.
Born and raised in Barbados, Emtage attended Harrison College before moving to North America, where he received his B.Sc. from McGill in 1987, before going on to complete his M.Sc. in Computer Science in 1992.
In 1992, Emtage along with Canadian Peter J. Deutsch, founded Bunyip Information Systems Inc., the world’s first dedicated Internet information services company. This company distributed a licensed, commercial version of the Archie search engine.
Emtage is a founder member of the Internet Society and has chaired several working groups at the Internet Engineering Task Force, including one which established the standard for Uniform Resouorce Locators (URLs), the address codes for internet sites.
Red Plastic Bag began his calypso career in the late 1970s in a local competition in his native parish of St. Philip, and on his national debut in 1982 captured the Calypso King title with Mr. Harding and Sugar Made Us Free.
He would go on to win the Calypso Monarch title nine more times between 1984 and 2012, along with two Tune O’ De Crop titles in 1987 and 1999, and also achieved two victories in the Sweet Soca competition. In addition, he has penned hit songs for several artists including Ras Iley, Alison Hinds and another pioneer who helped put calypso on the world music map, the late Alphonsus Arrow Cassell from Montserrat.
RPB was given the Barbados Service Star in 1995 and a Barbados Jubilee Honour in 2016 in commemoration of the island’s 50th anniversary of independence. He has also received recognition in several cities in Canada and the United States for his contribution to entertainment.
An entertainer who has formally studied Bag’s contribution to Barbadian culture has described news of the latest honour for the calypso stalwart as “a happy day for the people of Barbados, St Philip in particular, and the world.”
Comedian, long-time friend and fellow St Philip resident, Carl Alff Padmore, who has written a thesis on Red Plastic Bag’s work, said: “Red Plastic Bag was the last of 11 children, who rose from humble beginnings and used calypso music as a vehicle to reflect the joys and sorrows of the masses of Barbados, and has remained true to the artform over the years.”
He added that the ten-time Calypso Monarch was the only calypsonian who reached the finals every time he took part in the Pic-O-De-Crop competition, and also broke the Mighty Grynner’s stronghold on the Tune O De Crop titles in 1986 and 1987, as he wrote Spring Garden on Fire performed by Ras Iley in 1986, and wrote and performed Can’t Find Me Brudda a year later.
Padmore, who said he plans to publish photos of RPB on the exterior walls of his home in light of this honour, also mentioned the artist’s work in the Caribbean Broadcasting Union Song Contest, where he wrote the winning song for Sheldon Hope – Caribbean Song – in 1998, as well as songs for calypsonians outside of Barbados.
Maxine Williams, in her role at Facebook, is mandated with ensuring that the internet giant’s talent and partner bases are as diverse as its users. She took up this post in 2013, after serving as Director of Diversity at a global law firm where she was responsible for devloping and implementing a diversity plan.
An alumna of St. Joseph’s Convent in Trinidad and Yale University in the United States, Williams created an interdisciplinary major in Caribbean Studies at Yale. A Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, she read for a first-class honours Law degree.
In the Caribbean, Williams has worked with several international organisations on human rights issues and has represented clients at criminal, civil and industrial courts in Trinidad and before the Privy Council in London. She has also worked as a broadcast journalist, a presenter and actress.
19 thoughts on “Top honour”
My only question is: why didn’t Emtage patent Archie (the search engine)? Today he might have been wealthier and more recognized than Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Certainly Google, Yahoo and Bing (and all other search engine companies) would have been paying Emtage billions of dollars in royalties, today.
A whole lot of other people have laid claim to being internet pioneers, including former United States Vice President Al Gore. Gore is quoted in a 1999 CNN interview stating: “I took the initiative in creating the Internet.” Of course he became the laughing stock in the technology world for that statement. However, Emtage can confidently boast of being one of the trio who created the world’s first search engine without contradicting.
Though it took 25 years for Emtage to be inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame and be given his just due, it has taken even longer for the Barbados/Caribbean to finally honor him for creating the world’s first search engine (not the Internet).
This might suggest that a Barbadian doing extraordinary things in a foreign land is only recognized and embraced in his/her homeland only after someone else has placed their stamp of approval on their success. Was this the case with Rihanna, too?
Nonetheless, Barbadians around the world are proud of Emtage and RPB for their outstanding work, breakthrough invention and pioneering accomplishment. The UWI honor is truly deserving for both gentlemen.
I must say congrats, I have often wondered how many bajans know of ALLAN EMTAGE,, it was unfortunate what happen to him, he never patterned his invention, and GOOGLE and others stole the idea and made good of it, even though that ever one knows it was his invention he still havent received a cent from none of those, GOOGLE, ASK, and the other big players, the search engine thing is a billion dollar industry, there should be a way for him to sue those parties, all that he got from this was a recognition a few years ago in NEW YORK,,, that recognition alone is ground for suing, it saying yes we know this is this mans’ idea, again congrats
Are we forgetting Richard Stoute??? Hands down, he deserves a Knighthood, to be called Sir Richard Stoute. Why wait until he is dead to do this.
