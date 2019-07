In the pouring rain and then in the midst of the heat of the blistering morning sun patrons of the annual Beach House Breakfast Party partied from dawn till mid-morning.

The weather mattered not to the party animals who were eager to enjoy DJ music and live performances from some of the top acts for Crop Over at the Beach House, Holetown, St James.

There was no shortage of food and drink to quench the thirst and satisfy the hunger of the party massive. (IMC)