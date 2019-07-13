Nominations for the Barbados National Honours and Decorations 2019 - Barbados Today

Barbadians are being invited to nominate fellow citizens for the 2019 National Independence Honours and Decorations.

Nominations must be made and submitted on-line. The move to on-line submission is consistent with Government’s policy to include the use of technology in the conduct of its business. On-line submissions will also facilitate wider participation at home and from the diaspora, as well as, enhance the process used for assessing the nominations submitted.

The deadline for submission is August 31, 2019. No nominations will be accepted by mail or delivery by hand.

The nomination form link can be accessed via the government portal www.gov.bb, or the Government Information Service website www.gisbarbados.gov.bb. Direct access can also be obtained via the link https://barbados.seamlessgov.com/cabinetoffice.

Nominees for the 2019 Independence Honours should be outstanding in sport, science, the arts, culture and civic or other areas, or must have provided meritorious service in the military or protective services.

The Knight/Dame of St Andrew is presented for outstanding and extraordinary achievement and merit in service to Barbados and humanity at large, while the Companion of Honour of Barbados will be awarded for distinguished national achievement and merit.

The Crown of Merit, in gold and silver grades, is conferred for highly meritorious service or achievement in science, the arts, literature, sports, civic duties or any other endeavour worthy of national recognition.

The Barbados Star of Gallantry may be awarded for acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril.

The Barbados Bravery Medal is presented for acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.

Honorary awards may be made in the above categories to persons who are not citizens of Barbados.

Both the Barbados Star of Gallantry and the Barbados Bravery Medal may be awarded posthumously.

The Barbados Service Award is awarded in two grades – Service Star and Service Medal, and is presented for meritorious work in the civil, fire, military, police, prison or other protective services, or in any other field of endeavour. No honorary or posthumous awards are made in this category.

For further information, persons may call The Cabinet Office, Government Headquarters, Bay Street, St. Michael at 1-246 535-5385 or 1-246 535-5499, during office hours. (BGIS)