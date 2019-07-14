 Pan Yard Lime returns - Barbados Today

The ‘pan-tastic’ weekend kicked on Friday night at Pelican Village with the return of Pan Yard Lime in association with Signia Globe.

Hundreds of locals and tourist dined and unwind with Barbadian delicacies and partied for more than five hours to the sweet melodies of the steel drums. The spectacle featured a parade and street party along the Princess Alice Highway. The crowd immersed themselves in the spirit of revelry as the dancers, stilt walkers and Mudda Sally, showed them how to get “down low”.

The star of the night was pan legend, Lennox Boogsie Sharpe who appeared with his band Phase II from Trinidad and Tobago. Every member of the crowd was jamming as the group performed with their set. His solo was received with cheers and rousing applause from the crowd. With some gazing in amazement as Boogsie poured his soul into the steel drum.

The youth steel orchestra from Antigua, Panache, was a crowd favourite as well. They performed a medley of pop, reggae and soca hits such as Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran and Bob Marley’s I Shot the Sheriff.

Phoenix Steel Orchestra from Barbados had the homecourt advantage. Their performance included soca hits from local and regional artistes such as Nailah Blackman’s Iron Love, Krosfyah’s Pump Me Up and Feting Family by Mikey. The older members of the audience were elated as the band took them back to the early 2000’s and 90s.

The show also featured performances from the Combined Youth Orchestra, Reddy Panners from Barbados and Nutrien Sliver Stars from Trinidad and Tobago.

Barbadian soca artiste Mr Dale was the guest vocalist of the night. (KK)