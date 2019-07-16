Former students found guilty of manslaughter - Barbados Today

Three former students of the Princess Margaret Secondary School were this afternoon found guilty of manslaughter.

An eight-member jury handed down the verdict just before 4 p.m. in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

The three – Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne both of Balls Land, Christ Church and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C, Balls Land, Christ Church are now convicted of unlawfully killing 11-year-old Ian Elroy Gibson, also a Princess Margaret student, on September 20, 2009.

Their bail was not revoked however, they will return to court tomorrow when Justice Randal Worrell will make a determination on their bail.