Former students found guilty of manslaughter - Barbados Today

Three former students of the Princess Margaret Secondary School were this afternoon found guilty of manslaughter.
An eight-member jury handed down the verdict just before 4 p.m. in the No. 2 Supreme Court.
The three – Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne both of Balls Land, Christ Church and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C, Balls Land, Christ Church are now convicted of unlawfully killing 11-year-old Ian Elroy Gibson, also a Princess Margaret student, on September 20, 2009.
Their bail was not revoked however, they will return to court tomorrow when Justice Randal Worrell will make a determination on their bail.
8 thoughts on “Former students found guilty of manslaughter”
A whole child dead and them still walking about free. Them should be in lock up jail all now
I guess they are regretting it now
Wow
Good I hope they get some good time in jail, sorry their parents in joining them
They won’t be getting a day.. BUT… THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DO COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR AT LEAST 10 YRS
I don’t believe that enough is being don’t to resolve bullying in schools.. A bully is a potential killer, as well as a person that is being bullied could do the same as a result of being bullied.. Teachers and parents need to do more. This should be dealt with at the same level as dosmetic terrorism…bscause that is where is sometimes ends
LET THAT BE A LESSON TO ALL THOSE BULLIES OUT THERE. STOP TROUBLING PEOPLE CHILDREN. Notice my ‘ shouty capitals’. I’m saying it loud for the people in the back.
Just here for the comments ain’t nothing more left to say..