Former students found guilty of manslaughter - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Former students found guilty of manslaughter

Article by
Fernella Wedderburn
Published on
July 16, 2019

Three former students of the Princess Margaret Secondary School were this afternoon found guilty of manslaughter.

An eight-member jury handed down the verdict just before 4 p.m. in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

The three  – Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne both of Balls Land, Christ Church and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C, Balls Land, Christ Church are now convicted of unlawfully killing 11-year-old Ian Elroy Gibson, also a Princess Margaret student, on September 20, 2009.

Their bail was not revoked however, they will return to court tomorrow when Justice Randal Worrell will make a determination on their bail.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

8 thoughts on “Former students found guilty of manslaughter

  1. Andrea ScantleburyAndrea Scantlebury

    A whole child dead and them still walking about free. Them should be in lock up jail all now

      -   Reply
  2. Marva Lashley-ToddMarva Lashley-Todd

    I guess they are regretting it now

      -   Reply
  3. Javier MaynardJavier Maynard

    Wow

      -   Reply
  4. Coreen HolfordCoreen Holford

    Good I hope they get some good time in jail, sorry their parents in joining them

      -   Reply
  5. Jack RyanJack Ryan

    They won’t be getting a day.. BUT… THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DO COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR AT LEAST 10 YRS

      -   Reply
  6. Jack RyanJack Ryan

    I don’t believe that enough is being don’t to resolve bullying in schools.. A bully is a potential killer, as well as a person that is being bullied could do the same as a result of being bullied.. Teachers and parents need to do more. This should be dealt with at the same level as dosmetic terrorism…bscause that is where is sometimes ends

      -   Reply
  7. Diane DiasDiane Dias

    LET THAT BE A LESSON TO ALL THOSE BULLIES OUT THERE. STOP TROUBLING PEOPLE CHILDREN. Notice my ‘ shouty capitals’. I’m saying it loud for the people in the back.

      -   Reply
  8. Crisann SimonCrisann Simon

    Just here for the comments ain’t nothing more left to say..

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Announcer muted
July 16, 2019
Barbados to announce 'heat wave' response
July 14, 2019
Music tutor guilty of assaulting student
July 16, 2019
RBPF mourns passing of Constable Alfred Clarke
July 16, 2019
Former students found guilty of manslaughter
July 16, 2019
On the big stage
July 13, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs