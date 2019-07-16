New look Shridath Ramphal Centre - Barbados Today

A new logo, a new website and an introduction to an exciting array of new training, research and outreach activities were outlined to invited guests as the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy & Services (SRC) of The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill held its Open Day on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The highlight was an unveiling ceremony attended by Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, Masters in International Trade Policy (MITP) alumni and members of the general public. The Open Day was broadcast live via Zoom.

In his welcome remarks, SRC Director Neil Paul showcased the work of the centre, highlighting the extensive rebranding exercise it has undergone over the past year. Currently in its 15th cohort, the centre’s flagship MITP has been revamped to remain contemporary and relevant, taking into account the outcomes of an evaluation exercise conducted on MITP alumni. Introducing the new four-month Postgraduate Diploma in International Trade Policy (PGITP), Director Paul explained that it will also allow students unable to pursue a full Masters course of study to take the core courses in trade policy.

The centre is also collaborating with other departments on campus to launch other postgraduate diplomas, including an online postgraduate diploma on competition policy and a joint degree in trade and integration studies.

Noting that it was an interesting time for global trade, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Justin Robinson, stated that the region can no longer take for granted that rich countries will support liberalism and multilateralism. In this vein, he said it was essential that the SRC continues to prepare students with the mental agility to adjust to a rapidly changing global environment.

Sharing similar sentiments, Acting Principal of The UWI Cave Hill, Professor Clive Landis, lauded the direction of the SRC, stating that it is in line with the UWI’s renewed emphasis on international visibility.

SRC Deputy Director Dr Jan Yves Remy treated audience members to a run-through of the new SRC website available at www.shridathramphalcentre.com, which is organized according to the three main pillars of the SRC – training, research and outreach. She invited people to visit the website, follow the SRC on social media and encouraged alumni to join the newly formed MITP Alumni Network.

Alumnus of Cohort 14 of the MITP Programme, Kelal Moore, said the MITP was a great experience, noting that the lecturers and SRC staff were helpful and that the programme lived up to what was advertised.

An alumna of the MITP, Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Barbados, Sandra Husbands expressed her pleasure at having been among the first MITP cohorts. Calling the MITP programme one of the most satisfying and fulfilling courses of education that she had pursued, she noted the confidence it instilled when engaging in negotiations at the World Trade Organization. She explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade was dealing with a variety of issues in several trade arenas at the moment and that there were opportunities for collaboration with the SRC.

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the new SRC logo on the doors of the MITP office by Minister Husbands, SRC Director Paul, Deputy Director Remy, and Administrative Assistant, Clauzel Forde. (PR)