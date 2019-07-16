NSC workers off the job - Barbados Today

Some workers of the state-run National Sports Council are off the job.

Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union Dwaine Paul told Barbados TODAY this morning the staff are protesting what they say is an infestation of bed bugs and the lingering effects of a chemical, which was sprayed on the building during industrial cleaning.

He said the building had also been closed and the furniture was missing.

Paul said while some workers were outside, others remained inside because management was insisting that the facility was fit for occupation.

Management could not be reached up to the time of publication.