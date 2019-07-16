NSC workers off the job - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

NSC workers off the job

Article by
Emmanuel Joseph
Published on
July 16, 2019
Some workers of the state-run National Sports Council are off the job.
Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union Dwaine Paul told Barbados TODAY this morning the staff are protesting what they say is an infestation of bed bugs and the lingering effects of a chemical, which was sprayed on the building during industrial cleaning.
He said the building had also been closed and the furniture was missing.
Paul said while some workers were outside, others remained inside because management was insisting that the facility was fit for occupation.
Management could not be reached up to the time of publication.
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Announcer muted
July 16, 2019
Barbados to announce 'heat wave' response
July 14, 2019
Music tutor guilty of assaulting student
July 16, 2019
On the big stage
July 13, 2019
Bag grabber jailed
July 16, 2019
Barbados Legion still marching on
July 14, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs