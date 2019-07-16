Pile’s report - Barbados Today

When Ainsley King complained to the police and took lawyer Vonda Pile to court to reclaim his money he did not intend to see her jailed, a court heard today at the convicted attorney’s sentencing hearing.

He told a probation officer he took the action believed to be the “only recourse” left available to him in order to be “reimbursed and compensated” for the “emotional and financial” turmoil suffered over the past decade, the court was told.

Justice Pamela Beckles heard the revelation in the No. 5 Supreme Court this morning from a pre-sentencing report on Pile who is currently on remand at HMP Dodds.

Pile, a 20-year veteran attorney-at-law, was found guilty on June 4 by a 7-2-majority verdict of stealing $191,416. 39 from King, her former client, between April 29, 2009 and October 26, 2010. She was found not guilty of laundering the money.

But the probation officer told the judge that Pile indicated she “has no remorse” despite the jury’s verdict because to do so was to “acknowledge guilt” and she maintains her “innocence” in the matter.

Pile also signalled her intention to head to the Court of Appeal, the court heard.

Relatives, members of the judiciary and fellow lawyers gave testimonials in the report about her personality, character and work ethic. They described her as a “hard working” individual who has “fierce determination and zeal” in representing her clients.

Pile was assessed at being at a minimum risk of re-offending.

The sentencing phase of her trial is to continue on Monday on the request of defence attorneys Andrew Pilgrim, QC, and Marlon Gordon. Character witnesses are expected to speak on her behalf then. She is to make another appearance that same week, next Wednesday, when submissions on sentencing will be made by her attorneys and prosecutors Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Blackman and Senior Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney.