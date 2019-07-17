Accused ATM skimmer remanded - Barbados Today

Accused ATM skimmer remanded

Fernella Wedderburn
July 17, 2019

Argentinian national Joaquin Alberto Lobo has been remanded to Her Majesty Prisons Dodds until August 14.

The 33-year-old accused appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant charged with two counts of theft of money.

He pleaded not guilty to stealing $3, 040 in money belonging to the Barbados Public Workers Credit Union Limited between July 6 and 7.

However, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of stealing $79, 770 in money belonging to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited between July 5 and 8.

2 thoughts on “Accused ATM skimmer remanded

  1. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    I hope that he spends a significant amount of time in jail! We need to send a message that this tendency cannot be tolerated! No quick deportation! Real jail time!

      Reply
  2. Patricia BrownePatricia Browne

    Wonder where the other scammers are.

      Reply

