Accused ATM skimmer remanded - Barbados Today

Argentinian national Joaquin Alberto Lobo has been remanded to Her Majesty Prisons Dodds until August 14.

The 33-year-old accused appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant charged with two counts of theft of money.

He pleaded not guilty to stealing $3, 040 in money belonging to the Barbados Public Workers Credit Union Limited between July 6 and 7.

However, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of stealing $79, 770 in money belonging to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited between July 5 and 8.