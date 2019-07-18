Accused teens must stay apart - Barbados Today

Accused teens must stay apart

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 18, 2019

Three teenagers who were found loitering along Pine Garden Road back in May and were not able to give a satisfactory account of themselves are not allowed to hang out together, at least until the criminal cases against them are completed.

Eighteen-year-old Jamile Shacobi Griffith and 17-year-old Kavion Andre St Clair both of Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael and 19-year-old Jabari Ricardo Lopez, of North Close Wildey, St Michael must also adhere to a daily 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Two of the accused were allegedly found with ski masks in their possession

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the conditions on them, after he granted $3,000 bail each to the three who had been on remand at Dodds since late May.

On their first appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Lopez pleaded not guilty to having the ski mask and a pair of gloves in his possession while Griffith also denied having a ski mask and allen key in his possession – articles for use in connection with burglary or theft on May 24 when they were not at their place of abode.

The three admitted that on the same day they loitered along Pine Garden Road and were not able to give a satisfactory account of themselves.

They will make their next appearance before Magistrate Frederick on November 21 when the cases against them will continue.

1 thought on “Accused teens must stay apart

  1. Lisa GriffithLisa Griffith

    Having ski mask but not looking to do a robbery well it must have been Halloween walking in groups doing crime in groups and going to prison in groups you could imagine spending money to educate your child from pre school to secondary then for them to decide it’s prison we prefer huh smfh

