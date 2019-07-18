Lavine re-arrested - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Lavine re-arrested

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 18, 2019

Moments after being released on $2,000 bail a drug accused left the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court the same way he entered – in the custody of police officers.

Lesanto Orelston Lavine, 33, of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael arrived in handcuffs this morning on charges of two counts of possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of two pounds of cannabis with an estimated $4,000 street value.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences after Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant read them.

Prosecutor, police constable Kenmore Phillips had no objection to bail. At that time the accused had no suitable surety in the court but was able to make contact with someone who later appeared before the court and secured the bail sum.

“I have been in custody for the past five days and it seems that I will be taken again. I want you to see that I left here in good health,” Lavine told the magistrate just before signing the bail forms.

As he approached the exit two officers in civilian clothes spoke to him briefly and then placed him in handcuffs and escorted him away.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

1 thought on “Lavine re-arrested

  1. Sharon TaylorSharon Taylor

    Boy u is something else…. Stupse…..

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Argentinian national charged with theft from bank and credit union
July 17, 2019
Tear-filled sendoff
July 17, 2019
Judge to make decision on bail tomorrow
July 17, 2019
Pile’s report
July 17, 2019
Announcer muted
July 16, 2019
‘Unfair dismissal’
July 17, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs