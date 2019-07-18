Lavine re-arrested - Barbados Today

Moments after being released on $2,000 bail a drug accused left the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court the same way he entered – in the custody of police officers.

Lesanto Orelston Lavine, 33, of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael arrived in handcuffs this morning on charges of two counts of possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of two pounds of cannabis with an estimated $4,000 street value.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences after Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant read them.

Prosecutor, police constable Kenmore Phillips had no objection to bail. At that time the accused had no suitable surety in the court but was able to make contact with someone who later appeared before the court and secured the bail sum.

“I have been in custody for the past five days and it seems that I will be taken again. I want you to see that I left here in good health,” Lavine told the magistrate just before signing the bail forms.

As he approached the exit two officers in civilian clothes spoke to him briefly and then placed him in handcuffs and escorted him away.