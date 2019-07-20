Champion In You poster winners receive prizes - Barbados Today

The winners of the Child Care Board’s Champion In You poster competition received their prizes on Friday at the Board’s Cheapside, St Michael headquarters.

During the presentation, Board Member Kevon Henry said the competition, which coincided with Child Month 2019, observed in May, allowed children to express themselves through art.

The age categories were seven to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 to 18.

Henry told members of the media that he was pleased with the response to the competition, which was held for the first time this year.

He explained that going forward, there would be a few changes to the rules of the competition.

“The numbers that we had so far were pretty encouraging. We would really like to see more people participating in it because we really want everybody to express their artistic side. We just want to have children express themselves more.

“Sometimes we only see people celebrating the academic side of things and not necessarily the artistic side and the other skill sets that they have. Next year we are going to open the entry dates early so that more people have the ability to focus and be able to be a part of these activities. Maybe we would be able to expand it [the competition] into writing, as well as other artistic forms of expression,” Henry said. (AH)