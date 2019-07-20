First-Citizens De Big Show cops lion’s share of finalists in Pic-O-De-Crop - Barbados Today

A small crowd gathered in Solidarity House to await the results, hoping to see their favorite calypsonians heading to Kensington Oval aiming to dethrone Mr Blood on August 2, 2019.

Tent Managers from Cave Shepherd All Stars, Eleanor Rice-Watkins House of Soca Calypso Tent, Sharon Carew and First Citizens De Big Show, Merle Niles sat eagerly to hear the verdict of their tents’ performance.

There were some cheers as the finalists were announced, and broad smiles on the faces of some of the tent managers, but on the other hand there were wails and confusion. Even though the final tent to judge was new tent Shining Stars Calypso Show, no one from that tent was able to get a nod from the judges.

Super Gladiators Tent suffered the same fate although performers such as Frank White, Apollo, and Long fellow received encores week after week for their performances.

It was also shocking that after a good showing at Stray Cats De Doc was not given a nod from the judges for the finals. Also shocking was the omission of House of Soca Calypso Tent Keerah who sang I Care as she did a commendable performance on judging night.

As the old adage goes, the judges’ decision is final.

First citizens De Big Show has the most calypsonians in the finals this year as seven of their contestants made it through. They are AC, Chrystal Cummins-Beckles, Mistah Dale, Edwin Yearwood, TC, Classic and Jslo. The tent also has the reigning monarch Mr Blood.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY this morning Niles said that she believes the hard work that the calypsonians in her tent had put in on judging night is what led to her receiving the lion’s share of the finalists.

“I am very proud of everyone in the tent for what they did in the night of judging and I am happy that we have seven finalists as well as the reigning monarch. Special mention must be made of Jamal Slocombe who is one of the youngest competitors in Pic-O-De-Crop and Soca Monarch respectively. On behalf of Team De Big Show wish to congratulate all of the finalists in the Pic-O-De-Crop and Soca Monarch competitions,” she said.

Admiral Nelson, veteran broadcaster and entertainment critic, questioned how De Doc was not able to make the finals of the competition.

“I think it is interesting. One or two people that I did not hold out hope for that I am still happy that they made it. I believe that this is a strong group of people who have been chosen. As is the case with every choice that is made, you are going to have people who say, ‘I wonder why this person ain’t get in’ but you have to go to all of the tents to understand,” he said.

“If I had one wish tonight, I would have wished De Doc from Stray Cats had really got into this competition. But clearly, they think he had not done enough to warrant a position, I would challenge that but I am OK with this. Let’s see what happens in the finals, it is going to be a pretty interesting final.”

Cheyne Jones from Waterstreet Boyz told Barbados TODAY he is excited for all four of the calypsonians he wrote for – Teri, Rameses, TC and Faith.

“We are extremely delighted. We thought we had the material to do so. We worked really hard with the artist and we were quietly confident that we would have everyone in and it came back. We are sorry that Quon could not sing his song that he is singing in Junior Monarch as he is the defending monarch. We expect him to win there and we are looking for five out of five,” he said.

Jones revealed persons have been telling him that they have never heard of a songwriter having all of the calypsonians they wrote for in the finals.

“We are humbled by it and we will keep on moving from strength to strength. You start from zero again and you have to bring something fresh. So, the work starts for us tonight. We are going to be analyzing the entire list all of the people because we love pecong,” he said.

Finalists

Cave Shepherd All Stars Calypso Tent – Donella – De Ship

Cave Shepherd All Stars Calypso Tent – Granny – Bring Back De Old Days

Cave Shepherd All Stars Calypso Tent – Jude Clarke – Before We Pray

Cave Shepherd All Stars Calypso Tent – Kid Site – No Sense

Cave Shepherd All Stars Calypso Tent – Sammy Dello – Elected To Serve

Cave Shepherd All Stars Calypso Tent – Teri – Bajans Up In Arms

De Big Show – AC – Christmas In Cropover

De Big Show – Chrystal Cummins-Beckles – One Song

De Big Show – Classic – One Song

De Big Show – Edwin Yearwood – Conversation

De Big Show – Jslo – Elephant In The Room

De Big Show – Mistah Dale – Daddy

De Big Show – TC – Iron Lady

House of Soca – Faith – Build It

House of Soca – Ms Sammy-G – Write Me A Song

House of Soca – Rameses – Doan Like Ramesees

Straycats Calypso Tent – Sammi Jane – Peace In the House

(LG)