Partygoers supporting Crop Over events - Barbados Today

Amid concerns about a falloff in registered revelers for Grand Kadooment, promoters of some of the island’s biggest fetes for the Crop Over season are reporting bumper business.

Several promoters told Barbados TODAY that party lovers are coming out in their numbers for the events.

In its third year, the all-white fete Tipsy, has become a Crop Over staple with its array of local artistes and the headlining performer Kes from Trinidad and Tobago. The event, which was held on Sunday at Daiquiri Beach, Bridgetown recorded over 4,000 patrons. The tickets, priced at $100, were a hot commodity on social media after promoters announced on Friday they were sold out.

Public Relations Officer for Twisted Entertainment Tracy Highland was pleased with the public’s response to Tipsy and said locals are in “a party mood” this year.

“I honestly can say it was probably our best event ever,” said Highland, who added, “Based on what was happening at Tipsy people were in the party mood, they are definitely in the party mood and I am thankful and very grateful that the patrons continue to support us.”

Highland who is also the publicist for Beach House Breakfast Party reported that the all-inclusive event held at at the Sunset Crest facility sold out as well. She indicated that Splash Pool Party and Panache were “on track to be sold out events”. She asserted that patrons were willing to come out to enjoy the Crop Over festivities once they were certain to have a wonderful experience.

“If you place a lot of emphasis on making sure your patrons have a good time and a quality experience, then you find it is a lot easier to move the tickets the following year because people remember the experience so they will pay to have that experience again,” she indicated.

“People are in the Crop Over mood and they are feeling the vibe and they are partying and they are ready to have a good time,” Highland continued.

Director of 4D Entertainment, Rudy Maloney, the organisers of the annual Soca On De Hill, reported a spike in the numbers.

Approximately 8,000 patrons ventured to Farley Hill National Park, St Peter for nine hours of non-stop soca. Maloney attributed the success of the annual event to its high-quality production and execution

which ensured a thrilling experience for socaholics.

“This has been a fantastic year,” Maloney told Barbados TODAY. “We always look at giving the patrons a production, not just people coming on. It is a whole production.”

Organiser of the weekly Party Central fete, Tamara Arthur suggested locals were coming out to enjoy themselves but still watching their pockets. Arthur recorded over 400 patrons at her first weekly event and anticipated reaching over 1,000 by the last week before the climax of the season.

“I think people are watching their pockets and honestly the economy is really tight right now . . . . Whereas somebody was saying I’m not jumping this year but I will go and enjoy a couple of the parties and enjoy myself that way and the money that I would have put into a costume I would put it back to school or travel,” she explained.

