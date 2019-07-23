Songbirds praised - Barbados Today

Tears of joy, screams of excitement and cheers from stalwarts in the entertainment industry greeted fellow entertainer Kareen

Clarke and her daughter Trinity Clarke as they arrived victorious from a world performing arts contest.

Hugs were shared by her cousin Sherry-Ann, in-law Heather Williams, Terry Mexican Arthur, Admiral Nelson, Shirley Stewart, Edwin Yearwood, Starlitz Cheer, Patsy Newton, Francia Hunte who was one of the sponsors of Ten 22 Designs and Patsy Newton from sponsor Destination Florals Barbados presented Trinity with a crown of flowers as her mother cried, overwhelmed by the response as they emerged from the arrivals hall at the airport.

Her daughter won one gold and two silver medals at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach California. Her mother Kareen also won a gold and a silver.

This was the first time in the 23 years of the World Championships of Performing Arts that Barbados has been represented in the international festival which is considered the Olympics for performance artistes.

Speaking to the media, an emotional Clarke said despite Trinity not making it to the semifinals or finals of the competition she was still able to be awarded a medal based on her impressing the judges with her voice.

She said: “The finals is actually a show in itself so they choose an artiste that has the best showmanship for the actual production, it was an excellent production.

“All you had was a minute but you had to put a lot of power, energy, and creativity in one minute. Out of that, the judges chose an overall winner, although we did not make the semifinals or finals we were still eligible for medals. We were happy that we got this.”

Kareen said the experience was humbling because she had taken herself out of the limelight in order to let the young performers shine.

She said: “Everything is adding up that says let the youth shine. I have shared myself so many times on so many stages.

“We have Shontae who is the 11-14 Junior Monarch who was my client and I trained and I coached her. I believe that if we get a lot more Shontae’s and a lot more Trinity’s and Bit Bits, we would see a whole revolution.”

Clarke suggested tapping into the arts could be a viable solution to curb bullying in the island.

“Tap into the arts because it occupies them it engages them it allows them to spend their time wisely and they would not have time to bully anyone as they would have time to develop their talent and I believe very strongly about it,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Trinity was flabbergasted when she saw the placards which were being held by members of the Starlitz Cheer.

Speaking of her medal-winning performance, she said: “It was good I was a bit nervous at first because I did not know the people.”

Her mother Kareen said that after winning her gold medal Trinity now has the opportunity to work with talent agents as well as record labels who are very interested to work with her as they are astounded by her talent.

“We have the opportunity to get in contact with talent agencies and influential industry people some of which are already interested in her. So, we are looking to pursue that,” she said.

Terry Mexican Arthur who organised the welcome told the media he wanted to ensure they were celebrated fully.

He said: “We were here to welcome Trinity after her success in World Championships of Performing Arts after she won one gold and two silvers. As you can see it was a very emotional meeting especially for her mom. We had Edwin Yearwood, Admiral, Shirley Stewart and Felix from Krosfyah and I am glad everyone turned up and we had a good welcome.”

Admiral Nelson told Barbados TODAY he became involved with the celebrations because he believes entertainers should be celebrated before they can become world-renowned like Grammy award-winning superstar Rihanna.

“This young lady has been working so hard to try to put Barbados on the map and as you heard she went to Los Angeles and she did well and she allowed the world to know we have a lot of talent in Barbados.”

Nelson also thanked Kareen Clarke for staying the course despite what he claimed were a myriad of attacks that have been thrown at her by the public for the way in which she coaches her daughter.

Kareen Clarke noted that the Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture, and Sports, having sponsored the Clarkes on this trip should send a bigger contingent of performers to represent WCOPA 2020 which will be held at Disney World.

Noting that superstar Rihanna is celebrated as an international icon and puts Barbados in the limelight of excellence, Clarke said a bigger contingent would help to represent superstar Rihanna’s brand as well as promote the country.