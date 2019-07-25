Campbell expects Under-19s to do well - Barbados Today

Coach of the Barbados Under-19 team Sherwin Campbell is expecting the side to do well in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament One Day Championship which takes place in St Vincent and the Grenadines from July 25 to August 11.

The squad is lead by West Indies Youth team medium-pace all-rounder Nyeem Young and will be missing opener Nico Reifer. Six members of the squad including the captain took part in the 2018 tournament. Campbell is hoping that the experience gained by these players last year will be an advantage for Barbados in their quest to win the championship.

“I am expecting the team to do well. We have six players from 2018 – captain Nyeem Young, Antonio Morris, Matthew Forde, Mekhail Marshall, Ramon Simmons and Shemar Persaud in the squad. Unfortunately, Nico Reifer is injured but we have a good blend of talented youngsters that I know will do well. The tournament is the one-day format, and we have several players that have been playing this version of game for a while. Our domestic Super50 concluded recently, so this should give us an advantage going into the tournament. I know the guys are going to do well. Last year, we were leading at one stage of the tournament after winning the first three games. We slipped up in our final matches at the back end of championship. We have learned from our mistakes last year,” the former Barbados and West Indies opener told Barbados TODAY on the eve of the team’s departure for the tournament.

The coach said the preparation of the team went well, even though he thought it could have been better.

“Ideally I would have liked the full squad together for a longer period of time. We had to work within the Sir Garfield Cricket Tournament as well, so we were working with small groups, instead of working as a unit which was a disappointment. We played three practice matches against a tough University of the West Indies team which was always going to be a challenge for us. We did not win any of the games, but they were several things we learned in those matches that will assist us in the tournament. We held the practice matches to work out our best combinations in terms of batting and bowling. Those games gave us the opportunity to assess several of our players and plan our strategy for the tournament,” he explained.

Campbell said the team’s bowling would be in the capable hands of Young, Matthew Forde, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmons along with Che Simmons who was a member of the Barbados Under-17 team that won the Cricket West Indies Championship in Trinidad two weeks ago.

“I expect Young as the captain and the most experienced player in the side to stamp his authority this year and show what he is worth. Forde did pretty well in the three day tournament last year, he got a number of wickets, so I am hoping he will have a similar performance in the 50-over tournament this year. Even though Ramon Simmons played one match last year I hope that his experience from the previous tournament would serve him in good stead this year. He is bowling pretty well at the moment. Young ( Che) Simmons who is in the squad for the time, had a measure of success with the Under 17 team in Trinidad recently, therefore he should be eager to display his skills in this tournament. Then there are the players who play two roles such as Marshall and the vice captain Rashawn Worrell who can bowl a bit,” Campbell said.

“We have a strong batting lineup that centers around Antonio Morris. This is his second tournament and he is a very attacking batsman and a player for the future. Demetrius Richards is also expected to play a leading role in the batting lineup. He has been very consistent for Barbados Youth and should do well. Worrell is another exciting batsman, he along with Matthew Forde is expected to marshal the middle order, while Rivaldo Clarke and Kevin Wickham who played in the regional Under 17 Championship are two promising cricketers,” Campbell added.

The former West Indies vice-captain said he was not happy with some of the conditions of grounds Barbados played at last year and was happy those grounds were not being used this year.

“Looking at the fixtures, the matches are scheduled to be played on some pretty good grounds such as Park Hill and the Stadium this year. I thought the ground at Sion Hill was pretty difficult and I am happy to see no games are being played there this year,” Campbell said.

Barbados squad: Nyeem Young (captain), Rashawn Worrell (vice-captain), Rivaldo Clarke, Matthew Forde, Dasani Griffith, Rikeem Headley, Mekhail Marshall, Antonio Morris, Indal Persaud, Shemar Persaud, Demetrius Richards, Che Simmons, Ramon Simmonsand Kevin Wickham.

The management unit comprises: Sherwin Campbell (head coach), Livy Coppin (manager), Shirley Clarke (assistant coach), Dominic Angoy (physiotherapist).