‘Mother was fighting to protect children’ - Barbados Today

The President of the National Organisation of Women (NOW) Marsha Hinds has expressed outrage that some Barbadians have been placing the blame for Cornelius Barrow’s alleged actions and the children’s death on the shoulders of their mother Jovona Johnson-Barrow who finalized her divorce with the deceased on Monday.
She confirmed that over the past couple months, NOW had been working to get the mother to stand up for her rights and face the law courts.
Hours after the man and children perished in a house fire at an apartment building in Warrens, St Michael, Hinds said Barbadians have already started, through social media, to pronounce on a case that has many red flags in relation to issues of domestic and intimate partner violence.
However, she said people have no idea about the events that led to the young mother grieving the loss of her children to the point that she had to be rushed for medical attention.
“She is in hospital sedated. You know what is losing both of your children in that fashion when you were just fighting for the same children because you knew they were going to die? She can’t talk, not that she won’t talk, she can’t. And I suspect that with all of this media frenzy now they will have to put her on suicide watch too.
“She was fighting to protect her children. There is a history of abuse within this relationship,” Hinds told Barbados TODAY.
The activist argued that the alleged horrendous and horrific act was part of the reason why in recent times, NOW has been saying that access, custody and maintenance were rights of children, and that decisions around those issues must be made in the best interest of the child.
“And the only way that those decisions can be made in the best interest of a child is in a system that functions and in a system that does the needed investigations and then makes the decisions based on the investigations.
“Wherever there is alleged intimate partner violence within a divorce, within a separation, I do not believe that there should be automatic custody for the person who is alleged to be the perpetrator.
The activist explained that there was supposed to be a custody hearing with respect to the children that apparently had not yet been dealt with by the court.
“So [Cornelius] was stopping the woman from being able to see the children so she went to court and made an application to spend some time with her children. As far as I know, the court had not ruled on the entire matter. They had just ruled that since he has basically been holding the children hostage that they should go and spend some time with their mother.
An upset Hinds also lamented that when she thought about the logistics of the case, she felt as though she was living in an alternate universe.
“You put up pictures on Facebook of a child with what looks to be a heat rash. Every baby in Barbados gets heat rash at this time of the year. You put up a child with what seems to be a simple heat rash, asking how you are going to protect the child. And the very
person that is asking that question is alleged to have burned these children in a bed with himself.
“How do we miss all of those red flags and go to the point where we honestly believe that this man’s actions were driven by him not getting custody of his children. This man’s actions seemed to have been driven by his illnesses, by his issues, by things that he needed help dealing with, not that the victim had any responsibility to help him with,” she said.
25 thoughts on “‘Mother was fighting to protect children’”
He say, she say, dem say….. Two innocent babies are dead….SMH
Asking a question if persons dealing with this case knew he was a threat to those children and there was a custody case to come up shouldn’t the authority take those babies and place them with a responsible relative?
If he was abusing those babies where was the child Care board in all of this? Or where the malicious bajans to call and report him? Because if a mother trying to discipline her child and gives him or her a lash first thing out off people mouths “I gine call the child Care board for wanna” If he was a threat to those children they should have been out of his care
My God my God!! Such wickedness and evil.
I hurt for this mother.
Sadly it’s the same old same old. Barbadian women has always been blamed for situations affecting their relationships with men. It’s amazingly shameful that in 2019 Barbadian women and children are still suffering at the hands of violent men. I feel for the mother of the children whose lives has been violently taken from her.
Nothing new here; for generations Barbadians has always blamed women for all the failures in domestic situations. It 2019, but Barbadian women and children are not protected from the violence of men
So sorry for the loss, may God give you peace in all this turmoil.
Awful so sad
This is very hurtful pray goes up for those kids mum an family he will face a higher judge
Those poor children, Barbados needs to sort out help with people who are suffering from mental health issues, the whole world people suffer from depression and mental health, Barbados is one of the worse countries to know how to deal with it, lots of cases like this could be prevented, sending my condolences to all involved
What I do not understand is if there was domestic violence and intimate violence going on, illness and issues how in Gods name did the father have these children in the first place surely it must have been known he was a danger to himself and the children. This is a very sad shocking situation and highlights greatly that in Barbados there is no proper protection for parents or children. If the father was such a danger he should have had supervised visits at a contact centre. So who has really failed this family??? This should never have happened those poor children smh. Barbados needs to fix up and focus on what is important instead of the foolishness that is being focus on bout there.
Me and u done, I will have my children…. No way no father will have my kids, especially at that age…. Dead men tell no tales…. The only innocent party in this messed up, sick situation is those children, who ended up as the tool of bargain between their parents….
If there were violence going on in the home they should remove the children until the divorce and everything settled
I am still in shock,read his letter a lot not being said the fact that they left those children with him knowing he was a treat leaves a lot to think about.my prayers to the mother she is going to need a lot of help hope she will be able to handle all.
I honestly believe there isn’t enough attention given to these situations ,the court ,police and all other authorities don’t see the dangers early or hear the cries of the person in the relationship to take action fast enough .
Men are unable to deal with their emotions especially an abusive man who wants full control of everything ,he cares nothing about court law,police going to jail . He wants to remain in control of the situation, that’s why is only cowardly act was to take these beautiful children along with his selfish, sick abusive self.
Pray that God bless the mother and give her strength and don’t let a sick,selfish ,abusive man take control of her life .I pray u have strength and pull through this and be able to help other women when u see the sign of this sick illness that some men posses .
Can’t help how sad I am about this situation, heart breaking
Only god knows my heart is aching for you
Killing the children???????
He seemed to be a narcissist,painting a picture that the mother was to blame,when he clearly needed help.Is this how he wanted to protect those babies.His only intention was to hurt the mother of his children.Evil Evil Evil.He burnt those babies to death!!!!
Sorry for her loss but the women of Barbados would open them eyes now because fathers was suffering to long that why so much crime going in this country because some of the important dad are being left out
This is heartbreaking 🙁 He needed help and the question is ” was his family and friends there in all of this? ” Some one that would show him the error in his way because we need those type of friends that wont judge but listen and those that will offer good counsel . You cant with hold a mother from seeing her kids and I dare to say he wanted visits to be on his terms – him being present . Yes I do emphatize with him because you could see red flags he needed support too not only her .He needed counsel to deal with his disappointment but it was no EXCUSE to choose the easy way out ! Using the same children you said you were protecting and loved spitefully to hurt their mum and the same society that was trying to protect them from him. You can’t control people and if he had claim on her through marriage she was set free on Monday . He just could not bare that the day came when he no longer able to manipulate the situation in his favor. Thank God for the law because too many want to live above the law. I could just imagine what she went through as his wife. A lot of injustice goes on here ! Sad on both sides. I pray comfort and peace to come over this young woman . May she not feel guilt for doing the right thing . I pray for the family of both parties involved . This is a very sad outcome because no compromise was sought. A selfish act! There was another way.. a better way ..why would he opt to take care of a female baby on his own that is not even a year old ? He himself had to have known the challenges he was faced with raising them on his own ..Hmmm Only the Lord can fix this . We need faster solutions . I find our court system slow, slow ,slow too !! I just hurt like if those were my own I push out and breast feed ..God help this woman to see hope
So sad … I am grieving ..heartbroken
Condolences to you the Mother entire Family’s and friend’s