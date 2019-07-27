Barbados named one of the world’s top cruise destinations - Barbados Today

For the third consecutive year, Barbados has ranked in the Top five spot for ‘Best Cruise Destination in the Southern Caribbean.’

Cruise Critic®, the world’s leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, made this announcement for its fourth annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards, naming the world’s most popular cruise destinations –as well as the best cruise lines to visit each region –based entirely on consumer ratings submitted with reviews on Cruise Critic.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Cruise Director, Cheryl Franklin expressed gratitude at the news of the honour.

“It speaks volumes to our continuous efforts and is indicative of the island’s appeal across consumer segments. The Barbadian cruise industry has worked tirelessly to implement various initiatives to differentiate the destination’s cruise product and whilst we are seeing the results of our endeavors, we do recognize that is a process of continuous improvement and innovation that will allow us to sustain and grow demand for Barbados and which will ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Destinations awarded in this year’s awards received the highest ratings among cruisers who cruised to the destination in the past year and shared their experiences on Cruise Critic.

“For most travelers, the decision of where to cruise is made before they think about all the other pieces of the cruise planning process,” explains Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. “And for those looking for incredible cruise destinations, there’s no better way to narrow your options than by seeing which destinations are rated most highly by cruisers who have already been there, done that.”

For full details on this year’s winners, visit the 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards. Cruise Critic boasts the world’s largest online cruise community, with more than 50 million opinions, reviews & photos, covering approximately 700 cruise ships and over 500 worldwide ports.