Flash Flood Watch issued for Barbados - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the island, effective from 5:30 pm.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flooding within the Watch area.

A strong tropical wave in combination with the ITCZ is forecast to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, scattered thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds across Barbados and the Windward Islands tonight and continuing into tomorrow, Sunday July, 28.

Rainfall accumulations of two to four inches are possible over the watch area.

This could result in flash flooding in flood prone areas.

Thus, a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Barbados until 6 pm Sunday.

It may become necessary to upgrade this Watch to a Warning at short notice if conditions warrant. Residents in flood-prone areas should be on the alert and take the necessary precautions.