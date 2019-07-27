Govt given three months to answer challenge to anti-same sex laws - Barbados Today

The western hemisphere’s human rights tribunal has given Barbados three months to answer a petition to have its laws against same-sex intimacy struck down.
The challenge to the laws, filed by a trans woman, Alexa Hoffmann, and two other Barbadians, a lesbian and a gay man, has been reviewed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in the last year.
The IACHR sent the Government a copy of the petition challenging sections 9 and 12 of the Sexual Offences Act. These sections effectively criminalize all forms of same-sex intimacy and the Mia Mottley administration now has three months to respond to the petition.
Section 9 outlaws “buggery”, which the courts have defined as anal sex between men but also between a man and a woman. The maximum penalty is life in prison.
Under Section 12, “serious indecency” is sweepingly defined as any act “involving the use of the genital organs for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire.” The maximum penalty is ten years in prison if the act is committed on or towards a person aged 16 or older.
The commission can issue a recommendation to the Government of Barbados to repeal the laws and if the State refuses, it can refer the matter to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which can issue a binding decision mandating that Barbados repeal the laws.
Barbados is the only Anglophone Caribbean country that recognises the jurisdiction of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, as it is a signatory to the 1969 Inter-American Convention on Human Rights.
The matter has caught the attention of Minister of People Empowerment Cynthia Forde at a global decriminalization conference currently underway here.
Forde declared: “We have no fear of legal challenge to any of our legislation.
“That is how new law is made and how jurisprudence is enhanced and kept relevant.”
The petition is being supported by Trans Advocates and Agitation Barbados, the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network, the University of Toronto International Human Rights Programme and other local and international social justice advocates.
Alexa Hoffmann said in a Facebook post about the filing: “Just as I hoped when I first conceptualised the plan of action to challenge the laws at the international level, and as I did on June 6, 2018, it is my most ardent hope that this one action helps to improve and [pave] the way for LGBT advocacy, inclusion and legal protection.”
Maurice Tomlinson, a leading Caribbean gay rights activist – now working for the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network- who is also attending the decriminalization conference, said that he hopes that the IACHR will urgently hear this matter in light of the primacy that the commission places on protecting LGBT human rights.
15 thoughts on “Govt given three months to answer challenge to anti-same sex laws”
I believe these laws are antiquated and need to be taken off the laws books of Barbados … what someone does with his or her body is between them and God and not a matter for the state…
Lord help us call . I hope the .government of Barbados will not pass a law like that
G od had it hand on this like country for so long and now to pass a law like this .were is no vision the ppl will perish
This decision has to be made by the people of Barbados and not by a few…
What really is a trans woman? Does this individual have female or male organs if they have male organs they are indeed a man. Judgment is not for me, although it is quite concerning and a topic that parents will need to have with their children from an early age . That persons dress up as the opposite sex and refer to themselves as male or female no amount of hormones or surgery can turn a man from a woman and vice versa. Will they menustrate, go through menopause. I don’t see the need for the law change this trans does what he wants to do regardless of the law similar to persons smoking marijuana legalizing it is not going to make persons respect your lifestyle or you as an individual.
What the hell. We no longer decide what is good for us. I believe bajans has to rise up and take a stand or we will continue to be control not by our laws but by international conventions. I really don’t have any confidence that this government will hear from the people who elected it on this matter and if they do would we buckle to the global pressure. The bible is becoming less relevant each day as the church remain silent on these matters
That pic look like something that was made in a lab
Let the s- -t show begin.
Lawd de comments smh. I like the bible and god parts that people like to quote. Same bible say eating pork is also an abomination and slavery is just. So l pass on that as a guide. Sovereignty is an illusion. If you is a signatory to international alliances and organizations your sovereignty is conditional. Plus these backward ass laws need to go. And for the religious nut jobs when wunnah religious leaders lead by example and stop messing with children and people wives wunnah and dem can grand stand other than dat don’t even tell me wunnah rebuke me blah blah
It seems they are a bunch of heterosexual homophobes on here who think they are the ones with the civil rights and that the LGBT community in Barbados should not be given equal and civil rights because the Holy Bible says so in their fanatical religious beliefs.
Hmmm
Alla wunna want burning.
We will answear to men and women that is not same sex male and female
I don’t understand this crap of trying to force their lifestyle down everyone’s throat…and no international organisations can tell us as a people what we have to accept that why the world going to hell in a hand basket….people grew up knowing that there an uncle who was an auntie or an auntie who was an uncle and they lived in peace and harmony in their communities and where respected for what they were…there wasn’t and still is no problem…now we have these outsiders that want to speak about persecution by the people of this country…they have to understand that people don’t have to accept nothing…so for those adults who identifies as babies or young children….we should be changing our laws to accommodate them too….countries need to tell these international organisations to take their place