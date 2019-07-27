‘Lucian lewdness won’t happen’ here - Barbados Today

Amid concerns over nudity and lewd behaviour at the just-concluded St Lucia Carnival, authorities here are not worried they will have similar issues come Kadooment Day.
Chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association, Senator Rudy Grant said Crop Over revellers were usually well behaved on the road and he had no fear that nudity would be a cause for concern.
Several reports and videos circulated of nudity and lewd acts during St Lucia Carnival, particularly during J’ouvert. Agnes Francis, chairperson of Events Company of Saint Lucia – the organizers of Carnival 2019 – condemned such behaviour and called on police to be tougher.
She described the actions of some adults as “unacceptable” and criticized them for behaving in that manner as children watched on.
Francis told reporters in Castries: “I saw about two or three kids watching when a guy’s face was in a lady’s bum – sorry but that’s what I saw and I had to turn them away.”
This is not what our carnival is about,” she was quoted by the St Lucia Times news website as saying.
“I don’t mind the merriment; I don’t mind adult behavior; but when you have spectators who are not able to take their children to view the event, there is something that we have to do.
“We can’t just put our hands up and say ‘This is the way of the world – this is the way it is going.”
But Senator Grant told reporters here that while concerns had been raised in the past regarding skimpy costumes, nudity was not normally a problem in Barbados.
He said: “I certainly haven’t heard or had reference with me any issues of nudity in Barbados.
“I know over the years persons have commented at times about the type of costumes that some persons wear, but certainly the issue of nudity is not one as far as I am aware that has been an issue that has been of national concern.
“Of course we would expect that persons enjoying themselves on Kadooment Day would do so in a manner that adheres to the law and would do so in a manner that is respectful, but would still allow them to have a wonderful time, but I don’t believe that is an issue in Barbados at this time.”
He said he expected the increased visitor traffic to the island to thoroughly enjoy the Crop Over season.
Senator Grant said it was shaping up to be a bumper festival, with only a few hotels having experienced sub-par bookings.
He told reporters: “Overall we believe that the performance this year will be as good as last year, but of course it will only be until we have reviewed and seen what the actual numbers are that we will know, but we don’t expect a decline at all.
“The booking patterns are changing and what is happening is that persons are booking a lot later.
“There are some properties that have indicated that it is somewhat challenging, but one of the things which we have observed is that very often the projection with respect to occupancy is a lot better in actuality than is anticipated because persons are booking a lot later to come to the destinations.”
18 thoughts on “‘Lucian lewdness won’t happen’ here”
Lol but trini and Lucia carnival is allowed . Wonder why everyone is going there and not crop over
BS. That kinda behaviour can happen anywhere including this sweet little island of ours!
They is no cure or prevention for that type of behavior it can happen anywhere anytime so don’t say it can’t happen in Barbados and it does.
Some bajan men and women don’t know how to behave and have a good time without lewd behavior…so mr man need come from rock he under and see social media videos and pics …
Bajan girls not going let other Caribbean girls out do them …
Wow, I cannot believe that this joker lives in Barbados, a copy cat society and believes that what happened in St. Lucia will not happen here when it has already been happening all along. If the Tourism Board and the law cannot stop the tourist from dressing half-naked on our streets, then how are they going to stop something that is already ingrained in Bajans and it’s culture from escalating?
It really is a sad day when we even have to discuss this issue. A sad reflection of how low our standards have fallen and keep declining. No one should have to tell grown men and women how to conduct themselves in public. If we truly understood our history and the reason behind the Crop Over Festival we would see there is really no connection to the vulgar behaviour displayed on our streets and what the Festival is supposed to represent. It is an insult and disrespect in its highest form to our ancestors and those who toil daily in the sugar industry. You need to know your history to understand the past, present and plan for the future. Many see nothing wrong with the obnoxious behaviours displayed and actually defend it because they live to copy and not create. We can have a Festival that is uniquely ours, that highlights the best we have to offer in music, dance, food etc and that celebrates and pays homage to those who went before us and that embraces our culture. What is our culture? Not lewdness and vulgarity! We need to stop accepting anything and everything everyone else has on display at other festivals. This is Barbados! The Gem of the Caribbean! We need to return to being leaders in our right and not like sheep following everything that others do be it good, bad or indifferent! That is not who we are. Pride and Industry is our motto! Learn it and live it! A blessed, enjoyable, successful and safe Crop Over to all!
As soon as these men get lil power, they just start talking with out fact checking their speech!
Ya think? Lol
They wasn’t a video from year before last , or the year before that , they was a video of a umman and a man wid he head in her privates on one of the music truck.
Hush u tail big man Bim did lewd every since
Oh…I guess he never saw the darkie that comes every carnival with the floss between her pooch and nipple pasties
Right!!! Lol
And some of them bout here to LOVE seeing the women that way .. Bajans are a bunch of copy cats
The lewdness portrayed in St Lucia was not as significant as some of the images of lewdness highlighted in the Trinidad carnival where there were images of people having sex and others waiting in line so why pick on St Lucia about a growing culture if lewdness which is already prevalent here