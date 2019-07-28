Mikey Mercer grabs first Soca Monarch title - Barbados Today

Mikey Mercer has captured the first ever Soca Monarch crown.

After a winning performance of Action Time Again (ATA) at the inaugural MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch Competition held at the National Botanical Gardens, Mikey will be going home with $20 000 cash and a new BT 50 Mazda customized truck including insurance.

Mikey scored 98 points with his high energy performance of the 2019 power soca. He and Lil Rick were the only competitors delivering power soca tunes this Sunday afternoon and it worked to their advantage.

Lil Rick snagged 75 points with his party soca hit Jam Down. As the second place winner, he will receive $30 000.

The sweet soca summer anthem, Sometime by Leadpipe closely trailed behind with 74 points. He will receive $20 000.

