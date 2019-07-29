Woman ‘satisfied’ as police probe ‘brutality’ against Vincentians - Barbados Today

One week after claiming that police stormed into her home and brutalised her son and other relatives, a Vincentian woman says she is satisfied with the response from the authorities so far.

Last Tuesday, Allison Louis charged that police had barged into her home in the wee hours of the morning without a warrant and beat her son and five other relatives who were visiting from St Vincent.

She alleged that members of the Task Force had damaged chairs, beds and other pieces of furniture in the process.

But speaking to Barbados TODAY this afternoon, Louis said Deputy Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce had reached out to her and promised the incident would be investigated.

She said the senior police official had also assured her that he would look into compensating her for her damaged furniture.

Louis said: “I just came from speaking with the [Deputy] Commissioner and I have to take back some paperwork for him. Everybody [her relatives] has already written their report and signed it and Mr Boyce told me they are going to investigate the matter.

“He said they will try to push it before the people leave the country, but if they have to come back they will come back.”

Two members of the party are scheduled to leave the island next month, while the remaining three visitors are in Barbados until September.

Louis, who has been living in Barbados for over 30 years, said she explained that she did not want to press criminal charges.

But she maintained that the victims would be better served being compensated for their pain and suffering.

Louis said: “I told him I don’t want a criminal case, I don’t want anyone to get fired, I want justice. Compensate the people for all the blows that the police give them or something.”

She disclosed that she had also spoken to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, David Comissiong, who is also of Vincentian heritage.

She said while Comissiong was trying to ensure that her relatives enjoyed the rest of their stay, it was all in vain.

Since the incident, the first-time visitors to the island had been hesitant about leaving her house, she added.

Louis told Barbados TODAY: “Mr Comissiong was trying to get ahold of the tourism board to try and get them some tickets for them to go to shows to cheer them up and stuff like that, but I told him they aren’t going to go because they barely want to come out the house.

“If they go town they want to get back home as quickly as possible and by 6 o’clock they want to close down the house because they are still scared.

“I’m trying to pull them out because I am not afraid, but they are too frighten and have no desire to go anywhere.”