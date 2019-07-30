Barbados beat Guyana in U19 cricket - Barbados Today

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – Barbados toppled title-holders Guyana while Trinidad and Tobago edged Jamaica in a thriller, to register wins in the second round of the CWI Under-19 Championship today.

Playing at Arnos Vale Stadium, Barbados chased down 125 to win by three wickets while at Park Hill, Jamaica came up short by a run in pursuit of 136.

In the other game at Cumberland, Windward Islands defeated Leeward Islands by 47 runs to also register their first win after Sunday’s first round was abandoned due to rain.

Sent in, Guyana were bowled out for 124 in the 31st over with Seon Glasgow top-scoring with 33 and opener Sachin Singh getting 28.

They were the only two in double figures as Matthew Forde destroyed the innings with five for 24 and fellow seamers Rashawn Worrell (2-19) and Ramon Simmonds (2-23) finished with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rivaldo Clarke top-scored with 50 as Barbados reached their target in the 30th over. He stroked five fours in a 70-ball knock, adding a crucial 48 for the fifth wicket with Antonio Morris who struck a swift 28 off 35 balls with a four and a pair of sixes.

Clarke had earlier posted 44 for the third wicket with Worrell (17) to pull Barbados out of trouble at 17 for two in the fifth over.

Left-arm spinner Kelvin Umroa claimed three for 38 while fast bowler Leon Swamey (2-20) and off-spinner Ashmead Nedd (2-33) supported with two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Julien hit 56 as T&T, sent in, rallied to 135 for seven in a contest reduced to 23 overs.

He faced 44 balls and counted eight fours and two sixes, putting on 73 for the first wicket with Mbeki Joseph (17) before the innings collapsed.

Jamaica then looked en route to victory at 106 for two in the 19th over before losing seven wickets for 28 runs as fast bowler Jayden Seales ripped through the innings with four for 30.

Kirk McKenzie top-scored with 41 off 34 deliveries with two fours and three sixes, posting 46 for the second wicket with Daniel Beckford (36), who then put on a further 51 for the third wicket with Zavier Burton whose 36 came from 31 balls and included three sixes.

Windwards experienced no such drama as they easily defended their 146 for eight off 24 overs, restricting Leewards to 99 all out in the 22nd over with spinner Simeon Gerson picking up three for 24.

SUMMARISED SCORES: At Arnos Vale: Barbados beat Guyana by three wickets.

GUYANA 124 off 30.1 overs (Seon Glasgow 33, Sachin Singh 28; Matthew Forde 5-24)

BARBADOS 125 for seven off 29.3 overs (Rivaldo Clarke 50, Antonio Morris 28; Kelvin Umroa 3-38, Leon Swamey 2-20, Ashmead Nedd 2-33)

At Park Hill: T&T beat Jamaica by one run.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 135 for seven off 23 overs (Leonardo Julien 56; Christopher Green 2-14)

JAMAICA 134 for nine off 23 overs (Kirk McKenzie 41, Daniel Beckford 36, Zavier Burton 36; Jayden Seales 4-30)

At Cumberland: Windwards beat Leewards by 47 runs.WINDWARD ISLANDS 146 for eight off 24 overs (Teddy Bishop 41, Seandell Regis 32, Ackeem Auguste 28; Jaden Carmichael 3-11, Zawandi White 2-31, Akadianto Willett 2-34)

LEEWARD ISLANDS 99 off 21.4 overs (Anderson Amurdan 30; Simeon Gerson 3-24, Tijourn Pope 2-23, Jamie Buddy 2-25)