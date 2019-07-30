Christ Church man nursing injuries after shooting incident - Barbados Today

Christ Church man nursing injuries after shooting incident

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 30, 2019

A Christ Church man is nursing injuries after being shot near his residence at 2nd Avenue, Vauxhall around 9:10 p.m. on Monday.

He is 47-year-old Chesterfield Yearwood.

According to police, Yearwood was sitting on a bench in a track with some men when they spotted a group of men walking down the track towards an unoccupied house.

The men approached Yearwood and a scuffle ensued during which two loud explosions were heard. Yearwood suffered injuries to his right elbow and left hip. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information that can assist investigations should contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2608; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station.

