Raped on her bed - Barbados Today

The High Court today heard how a woman was forced to endure rape by an intruder who entered her home, sat on the edge of her bed as she slept, lit a spliff and asked the whereabouts of the man of the house before committing the assault on her.

Today, Michael Omar Kirton alias Spills, of Silver Sands, Christ Church pleaded guilty to entering the woman’s house on September 24, 2016 with intent to rape and having sexual intercourse with her without her consent while armed with a pair of scissors. The court heard how after the act, the perpetrator asked his victim if she had felt the bumps on his privates and whether she knew what they were to which she answered ‘no’. He then told her that what she was feeling were “boogaloos”.

According to the facts outlined by Principal Crown Counsel Krystal

Delaney, the rapist continued his conversation with the woman before raping her a second time. As he left her residence he instructed the woman to close the door behind him. Soon after he left the victim called the police as well as family and reported the incident.

On his arrest Kirton, now 30, admitted to police that he did not know his victim.

He also pleaded guilty to two burglary offences.

He admitted to entering an apartment in Christ Church and robbing Sloveig Grindalen of two cellular phones worth $3,400 and $150 cash between July 9 and 10, 2015 as well as stealing a cellular phone worth $750, a pair of glasses, two credit cards belonging to Torunn Bjornson at the same time. He had with him two knives when he committed the offences.

Delaney will read the facts of the burglaries involving the Norwegian visitors to the island, when Kirton returns to the No. 5 Supreme Court tomorrow.

In the meantime, the Madam Justice Pamela Beckles has ordered a psychological evaluation and probation reports on Kirton as well as reports on his time spent on remand. Those will be read in before the judge on November 11.

Kirton has 12 prior convictions among them, wounding, burglary and loitering.