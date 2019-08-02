Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 2, 2019

 

The Barbados Meteorological Services is advising Barbadians to brace for a wet weekend.

In a weather alert issued at 4 p.m., the MET office said that an elongated area of pressure, which is located near ten degrees north, 45 degrees west or about 1000 miles east southeast of Barbados has been generating widespread disorganized showers over the past 24 hours.

As a result, the island can expect occasional moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms over the island from as early as Sunday and continuing into Monday. The showers associated with the system are likely to persist into mid-week.

The forecasters say slow development of the system is possible and a tropical depression could form well to the east-northeast of Barbados by early next week as the area of low pressure moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour late Monday into Tuesday.

The Met Office is advising Barbadians to monitor the progress of this system and updates.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

5 thoughts on “Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert

  1. Liz DaSilva VieiraLiz DaSilva Vieira

    That will cool it down for those on the road.

      -   Reply
  2. Corey BristolCorey Bristol

    We getting an accumulation of 15 mins of rain for the whole weekend , if so much , smh, what rain what, rain dose fall in barbadus?

      -   Reply
  3. Joy WaldronJoy Waldron

    Ppl njoy yourself…met office hardly get it right …
    But be careful while you go out ….

      -   Reply
  4. Paul GillPaul Gill

    Don’t think so

      -   Reply
  5. Nikita RossiNikita Rossi

    Thanks for keeping information god willing tomorrow I will leave with my umbrella.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Police hunt for suspect in Dayrells Road shooting
August 1, 2019
‘Jail rough’
August 1, 2019
Police probe Brittons Hill stabbing
August 1, 2019
Alleyne remanded
August 1, 2019
Teen nursing injury as probe continues into Baxters Road shooting
August 1, 2019
‘Unfairly dismissed'
July 31, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs