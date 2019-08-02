Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services is advising Barbadians to brace for a wet weekend.

In a weather alert issued at 4 p.m., the MET office said that an elongated area of pressure, which is located near ten degrees north, 45 degrees west or about 1000 miles east southeast of Barbados has been generating widespread disorganized showers over the past 24 hours.

As a result, the island can expect occasional moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms over the island from as early as Sunday and continuing into Monday. The showers associated with the system are likely to persist into mid-week.

The forecasters say slow development of the system is possible and a tropical depression could form well to the east-northeast of Barbados by early next week as the area of low pressure moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour late Monday into Tuesday.

The Met Office is advising Barbadians to monitor the progress of this system and updates.