Bad habit takes man before court - Barbados Today

Bad habit takes man before court

August 3, 2019

A 31-year-old man who was found in possession of cannabis after he was pulled over by police during a traffic stop must successfully complete 80 hours of community service if he wants to keep his criminal record clean.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick made the order today after Tyson Renaldo Foster, of Clarke’s Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael pleaded guilty to having the illegal substance on July 31.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder said police officers and members of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) were conducting operations on Green Hill when they intercepted Foster at the junction. He was stopped and a search was requested which resulted in the discovery of 5.5 grammes of cannabis.

“I got a bad habit Sir,” Foster told Magistrate Douglas Frederick today when asked about his reasons for using the contraband.

The community service was imposed after he told the magistrate that he could impose any sanction he saw fit.

Foster will make his next appearance before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 25 for a report on the community service. No conviction will be recorded against him if he completes the service successfully.

In the meantime, he will make his first appearance before the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on August 6 on three charges.

He is accused but was not required to enter pleas to charges that he did not have a driver’s licence, insurance and used fraudulent plates when he was the driver of motorcycle M245 on July 31 while on Green Hill.

