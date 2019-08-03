Classic dethrones Mr Blood in Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Classic dethrones Mr Blood in Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 3, 2019

Classic dethroned Mr Blood to capture the top spot in this year’s Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals.

His song One Song copped 128 points last night after a captivating performance with the crowd at Kensington Oval appreciating every moment.

As the new King, Classic has a choice of a trophy and cheque for $100 000, or a Nissan X-Trail valued at $120 000.

Adrian Clarke with Christmas in Crop Over and Terencia TC Coward with Iron Lady tied for second place with 113 points respectively. They will share $60 000.

Chrystal Cummins-Beckles Holder, whose calypso is also titled One Song, was fourth with 107 points. She will receive $15 000.

Classic, performing One Song.
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

14 thoughts on “Classic dethrones Mr Blood in Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals

  1. Andrena CeasarAndrena Ceasar

    take the money leave the vehicle

      -   Reply
  2. Veroniva BoyceVeroniva Boyce

    #USEDCAR

      -   Reply
  3. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    Congratulations King Classic!!

      -   Reply
  4. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    Looks like Classic is taking Mr. Blood for a backseat ride!

      -   Reply
  5. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    Take the money and do a layaway on another house. Longer term investment. The car starts losing value the moment it leaves the dealer.

      -   Reply
  6. Olwen Edwards-PileOlwen Edwards-Pile

    De Big Show people

      -   Reply
  7. Barbara GreeneBarbara Greene

    Congratulations to you Classic Respect and Bless

      -   Reply
  8. Hazeain Harding-KingHazeain Harding-King

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  9. Caroline TrotmanCaroline Trotman

    Leave the vehicle take the money u can always buy vehicle cheaper

      -   Reply
  10. Violet B LenmanViolet B Lenman

    I can’t Stan she TC

      -   Reply
  11. Violet B LenmanViolet B Lenman

    Congrats classic you deserve it nobody didn’t make a call for you it was fair and square

      -   Reply
  12. MaLique HopeMaLique Hope

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  13. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne

    Congratulations to Mr Perseverance himself, William “Classic” Waithe.
    He deserves it with that “One Song”.
    He must take the cash prize because bills have to pay.

      -   Reply
  14. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    I’m sure you already have about two vehicles. What about getting more that one house? Better investment that will enhance your retirement. Also increases your net worth, thus creating wealth for your family!

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Police hunt for suspect in Dayrells Road shooting
August 1, 2019
Lil Rick to be “peacemaker”
August 3, 2019
Ram on fire
August 3, 2019
Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert
August 2, 2019
Police probe Brittons Hill stabbing
August 1, 2019
Fast food outlet relocating
August 3, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs