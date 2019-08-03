Classic dethrones Mr Blood in Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals - Barbados Today

Classic dethroned Mr Blood to capture the top spot in this year’s Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals.
His song One Song copped 128 points last night after a captivating performance with the crowd at Kensington Oval appreciating every moment.
As the new King, Classic has a choice of a trophy and cheque for $100 000, or a Nissan X-Trail valued at $120 000.
Adrian Clarke with Christmas in Crop Over and Terencia TC Coward with Iron Lady tied for second place with 113 points respectively. They will share $60 000.
Chrystal Cummins-Beckles Holder, whose calypso is also titled One Song, was fourth with 107 points. She will receive $15 000.
14 thoughts on “Classic dethrones Mr Blood in Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals”
take the money leave the vehicle
#USEDCAR
Congratulations King Classic!!
Looks like Classic is taking Mr. Blood for a backseat ride!
Take the money and do a layaway on another house. Longer term investment. The car starts losing value the moment it leaves the dealer.
De Big Show people
Congratulations to you Classic Respect and Bless
Congratulations
Leave the vehicle take the money u can always buy vehicle cheaper
I can’t Stan she TC
Congrats classic you deserve it nobody didn’t make a call for you it was fair and square
Congratulations
Congratulations to Mr Perseverance himself, William “Classic” Waithe.
He deserves it with that “One Song”.
He must take the cash prize because bills have to pay.
I’m sure you already have about two vehicles. What about getting more that one house? Better investment that will enhance your retirement. Also increases your net worth, thus creating wealth for your family!