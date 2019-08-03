Classic dethrones Mr Blood in Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals - Barbados Today

Classic dethroned Mr Blood to capture the top spot in this year’s Pic-o’-De-Crop Finals.

His song One Song copped 128 points last night after a captivating performance with the crowd at Kensington Oval appreciating every moment.

As the new King, Classic has a choice of a trophy and cheque for $100 000, or a Nissan X-Trail valued at $120 000.

Adrian Clarke with Christmas in Crop Over and Terencia TC Coward with Iron Lady tied for second place with 113 points respectively. They will share $60 000.

Chrystal Cummins-Beckles Holder, whose calypso is also titled One Song, was fourth with 107 points. She will receive $15 000.