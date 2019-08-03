El Paso shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' in Texas mall attack - Barbados Today

A shooting at a Texas shopping mall has ended in “multiple fatalities”, local officials say.
The shooting happened at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, just a few miles from the US-Mexico border.
At least 22 people arrived at local hospitals for treatment for their injuries.
One person is in custody, and police did not believe there were multiple gunmen, a spokesperson said, but was unable to provide casualty figures.
“We don’t want to do anything prematurely until we have accurate facts for you,” Sergeant Robert Gomez said, declining to provide details on the injured.
First reports of a shooting emerged at around 11 a.m. local time.
There were reports of gunfire in several locations – in both the Cielo Vista mall and the nearby Walmart, police said – but reports of further gunshots at another nearby mall, Bassett, were not true.
7 thoughts on “El Paso shooting: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in Texas mall attack”
Yup. Sounds right. Usa will not listen to basic reasoning about gun laws and mental health requirements. What’s crazy is watching how one political party is the only one pushing for gun laws reform. The same party screaming Christian values. It is perplexing. Meanwhile, hate crimes are on the rise and machine gun deaths are causing mass fatalities. Yup… cue the “thoughts and prayers” folks!
These mass shooters should be shot on sight. I don’t need to know why he did it. That will not being back the victims
America will destroy itself
Sad
Prayers and thoughts will not bring these victims back . A gun had to be picked up pointed and fired by a person to cause such destruction.
Not surprising considering anyone can buy a gun like how we by a loaf of bread.
This is so very heartbreaking