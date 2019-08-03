El Paso shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' in Texas mall attack - Barbados Today

A shooting at a Texas shopping mall has ended in “multiple fatalities”, local officials say.

The shooting happened at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, just a few miles from the US-Mexico border.

At least 22 people arrived at local hospitals for treatment for their injuries.

One person is in custody, and police did not believe there were multiple gunmen, a spokesperson said, but was unable to provide casualty figures.

“We don’t want to do anything prematurely until we have accurate facts for you,” Sergeant Robert Gomez said, declining to provide details on the injured.

First reports of a shooting emerged at around 11 a.m. local time.

There were reports of gunfire in several locations – in both the Cielo Vista mall and the nearby Walmart, police said – but reports of further gunshots at another nearby mall, Bassett, were not true.