Lil Rick to be “peacemaker” - Barbados Today

A popular local entertainer has pledged his best efforts to ease tensions between two young artists, whose recent disagreements have led them to the law courts.

After treating patrons to an energetic performance of his 2019 song, Jam Down at Sunday’s Soca Monarch Finals, Ricky ‘Lil Rick’ Reid delivered an extremely topical ‘picong’, as is his custom.

He sang: “I would sing picong about anybody, but at the end of the day, all of we does still gree. If ya want the ‘war’ done with Marzville and SK, make some noise and put your hands into the air.”

The crowd, which was still growing at the newly-unveiled National Botanical Gardens, went wild with excitement, raising their hands in approval.

The public dispute between Bashment Soca Monarch, Shaquille ‘SK’ Cave and singer, Omar ‘Marzville’ McQuilkin landed the latter at the Holetown Magistrate’s Court last Thursday charged with maliciously wounding SK on July 21st at the Soca on de Hill event.

While Lil Rick, an outspoken veteran on the entertainment scene was reluctant to give more details on the rationale behind his words at the Soca Monarch competition; he spoke about it with Barbados TODAY briefly while backstage.

“The ‘little thing’ with Marzville and SK is just a little thing and I hope the men could overlook,,” he said. “I would try to talk to both parties so they could come to a peace agreement. That is what the lyric was all about,” Lil Rick pledged.

“Sometimes it is harsh and people might get offended, but that little lyric was to show that I may sing picong about anybody but at the end of the day, but all of us still ‘gree’,” he repeated in the interview.

Aside from his performance and his brief take on the matter, Lil Rick has given no indication he will be taking sides on the matter. Last Friday, the local crowd favourite delivered a well-received performance at Marzville’s Welcome to Marz Ville: Trip to Mars event.

In addition, on Saturday, Lil Rick has invited both artistes to feature at his annual show, Dis Is Rick.

Meanwhile Marville, who recently pleaded not guilty to wounding Cave, is currently on $5,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on November 28th.