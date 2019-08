Doctors the Psychiatric Hospital will over the next few weeks make a determination on whether a 29-year-old man is fit enough to plead to a theft charge.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick remanded Dwight Dwayne Greene, of Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael to the institution for evaluation when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

The unemployed man is accused of stealing eight clear gels belonging to A1 Supermarket Ltd on July 31.