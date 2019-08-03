On Remand - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

On Remand

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 3, 2019

A 30-year-old woman accused of theft and already on bail for a similar offence will spend the next 28-days at Dodds.

Erica Sabrina Chandler, of Apt 4, No 58 Green Crescent, St Philip is accused of stealing two pants worth $350, a $395 dress and a $250 shirt on July 29 from Kelly’s Kloset Incorporated.

Chandler pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning.

When it came time for bail Sergeant Kevin Forde objected on the grounds that Chandler needed protection from herself and the community, the seriousness of the offence and the fact that she was already on bail for a similar matter.

Following bail submissions from her attorney-at-law Kamisha Benjamin, the accused was remanded and will return before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 30.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Police hunt for suspect in Dayrells Road shooting
August 1, 2019
Rainy weekend ahead, Met Office issues weather alert
August 2, 2019
Police probe Brittons Hill stabbing
August 1, 2019
‘Jail rough’
August 1, 2019
Teen nursing injury as probe continues into Baxters Road shooting
August 1, 2019
Alleyne remanded
August 1, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs