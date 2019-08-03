On Remand - Barbados Today

A 30-year-old woman accused of theft and already on bail for a similar offence will spend the next 28-days at Dodds.

Erica Sabrina Chandler, of Apt 4, No 58 Green Crescent, St Philip is accused of stealing two pants worth $350, a $395 dress and a $250 shirt on July 29 from Kelly’s Kloset Incorporated.

Chandler pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning.

When it came time for bail Sergeant Kevin Forde objected on the grounds that Chandler needed protection from herself and the community, the seriousness of the offence and the fact that she was already on bail for a similar matter.

Following bail submissions from her attorney-at-law Kamisha Benjamin, the accused was remanded and will return before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 30.