Weather forecast: Rainy Crop Over las’ lap - Barbados Today

Weather forecast: Rainy Crop Over las’ lap

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 3, 2019

A wet weekend is in store for Crop Over’s climax, Met Office forecasters have predicted.

“It is going to be a wet weekend. Barbadians can expect some rain,” meteorologist Brian Murray told Barbados TODAY this evening.

Occasional moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the island from as early as Sunday and continuing into Monday, a weather alert issued at 4 p.m. said.

The showers associated with the systems are likely to persist into mid-week, the Met Office said.

The rain-bearing system is an elongated area of low pressure, located near ten degrees north, 46 degrees west or about 1,000 miles east-southeast of Barbados, has been generating widespread disorganized showers over the past 24 hours.

Slow development of the system is possible and a tropical depression could form well to the east-northeast of Barbados by early next week as the area of low pressure moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour late Monday into Tuesday, the forecast added.

The weather watchers have advised the public to monitor the progress of the system and updates.

