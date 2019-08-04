2019 Commonwealth PhD Scholarships - Barbados Today

2019 Commonwealth PhD Scholarships

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 4, 2019

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training invites suitably qualified persons to apply for the 2019 Commonwealth PhD Scholarships for citizens of high income Commonwealth countries.

Applicants must be citizens of Barbados, and will be selected based on their potential to lead in the pursuit of global excellence in research and knowledge, as well as academic merit and the quality of their plan of study.

The scholarships are funded by the United Kingdom’s (UK) Department for Education. These scholarships support excellence in UK higher education and sustain the principles of the Commonwealth.

For full details, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, persons should click here. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

