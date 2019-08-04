Traffic changes for Kadooment Day - Barbados Today

On Monday, August 5, Kadooment Day, there will be a number of traffic changes in effect from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Codrington Road from its junction with Waterford Road to its junction with

Spooners Hill Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic, except vehicles used by members of the Crop Over Festival Committee.

The following roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic, except those vehicles used in the Kadooment Day Parade and by members of the Crop Over Festival Committee: Station Hill Road, Bank Hall Cross Road, Bank Hall Main Road, Eagle Hall Road, Black Rock Road, Holborn Circle, Prescod Boulevard, and the Mighty Grynner Highway.

The Mighty Grynner Highway from its junction with Holborn Circle to its junction with Frank Worrell Roundabout & Black Rock Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Also, no vehicles will be allowed to drive along, park or remain stationary on the parade route. In addition, no vehicles will be allowed to drive, park or remain stationary along Stadium Road, except for the purpose of picking up or setting down of passengers.

Persons should comply with any other order given by a member of the Royal Barbados Police Force in uniform.

Any person who contravenes the traffic rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of the Royal Barbados Police Force in uniform is guilty of an offence, and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500, or to imprisonment for a term of three months. (BGIS)