It's Grand Kadooment in Barbados - Barbados Today

It’s Grand Kadooment in Barbados

Sandy Deane
August 5, 2019

Thousands of revellers are gearing up to hit the streets for Grand Kadooment, the climax of the Crop Over Festival.

Colourful costume bands will be making their way from Warrens or the National Botanical Gardens to parade in front of the judges.

