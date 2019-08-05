It's Grand Kadooment in Barbados - Barbados Today

Thousands of revellers are gearing up to hit the streets for Grand Kadooment, the climax of the Crop Over Festival.
Colourful costume bands will be making their way from Warrens or the National Botanical Gardens to parade in front of the judges.
