Thousands on the road for Grand Kadooment - Barbados Today

Amid the sweltering heat, residents and visitors have made their way to the Mighty Grynner Highway as the 2019 Crop Over season entered its final stage today.

The highly anticipated Republic Bank Grand Kadooment jump up, which saw some minor changes this year, attracted thousands who have gathered along the final stretch to see the bands.

Some say they came out today to make purchases and just to enjoy the music and what was left of the festivities.

The just over one mile of roadway is currently lined with vendors selling a variety of items from food and beverages to skincare products and art and craft.

The growing crowd is taking up every vantage point possible as they await the arrival of the 23 bands.

Dozens of vendors are plying their trade hoping to make back the money they paid for a spot that started as low as $150 if they are part of a group.

Some vendors said they were thankful for what little sales they mustered up to the afternoon and they were expecting things to pick up later in the evening.

Some sellers offered up discounts to undecided customers in an effort to get a sale or two.

Others said they were still hoping to make back the money they paid to have a stall set up, while others said they were more than happy they have been getting very good sales.

It is estimated that the first band will arrive at the location around 2:30pm.

While onlookers are happy to be out and taking in the festivities they have one concern- the heat – which they said they were trying to manage by drinking a lot of water.

Many of them have also come prepared with their umbrellas and hats.