Update: Police identify deceased woman found at beach - Barbados Today

Police have identified the woman whose body was found at Hastings Beach, Hastings, Christ Church on Monday.

She is Guyanese national Annastacia Natasha Angel of St Matthias Road, Christ Church.

Police say investigations are continuing into the unnatural death.

Anyone with information that can assist investigations is asked to contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7612, the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189 or any police station.