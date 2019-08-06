Update: Police identify deceased woman found at beach - Barbados Today

Update: Police identify deceased woman found at beach

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 6, 2019

Police have identified the woman whose body was found at Hastings Beach, Hastings, Christ Church on Monday.

She is Guyanese national Annastacia Natasha Angel of St Matthias Road, Christ Church.

Police say investigations are continuing into the unnatural death.

Anyone with information that can assist investigations is asked to contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7612, the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189 or any police station.

2 thoughts on “Update: Police identify deceased woman found at beach

  1. Dolores HuardDolores Huard

    David Claverie this is what I was telling you about today! 🙁

      -   Reply
  2. Nikita RossiNikita Rossi

    Wonder what happened for her to end up on the beach dead?

      -   Reply

