Bailed denied - Barbados Today

Arguments that he had not been in trouble with the law since his last court appearance were not strong enough to prevent a 38-year-old man from being remanded to Dodds.

In fact it was revealed that Derick Oneal Morris’ last offence was in September 2018 and not 2016 as he told the court.

The labourer who lives at 7th Avenue Skeetes Road, Ivy, St Michael is accused of entering the house of Lorraine Thompson on August 2 with intent to damage a mirror.

Morris pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

In objecting to bail Police Constable Kenmore Phillips stated that the accused’s record showed that he had a propensity to commit such crimes and as such there was a likely that he would reoffend if granted bail at this time.

The prosecutor also said there was need to protect society from the accused and the accused from himself.

“I never get in trouble since the last time . . . . Since 2016. I does work every day. What was on my card before, I pay my dues to society. I don’t get in trouble. All I does do is work,” Morris said as he put forward his bail application in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court. He was denied bail.

He was remanded until September 3.