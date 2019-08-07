Clarke ready for badminton challenge - Barbados Today

Krystal Clarke is confident of giving an excellent performance when Barbados host the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation [CAREBACO], one of the most prestigious tournaments that feature quality players from around the world.

The 19-year-old University of the West Indies Cave Hill student has been recovering from a knee injury. However, she is looking forward to giving her best when the tournament starts on August 14 at the Wildey, Gymnasium.

“I have been preparing for two years. I previously had a knee injury, so it took me a year or two to get back on track in terms of strengthening it. So, that is why I took a break from badminton. The last three to four months is when I started back playing badminton in preparation for the tournament,” Clarke said.

Coached by three of Barbados’ best – Carolyn Vaughn, Shakeira Waithe and Dionne Haynes – Clarke explained that smashing was the strong point of her game but she intended to focus her attention on being consistent, improve her defence and to be strategically tactical.

The last CAREBACO Clarke attended was 2015 in the Dominican Republic where she captured bronze in the team tournament.

Having competed at that level before, Clarke, who will be on show against several participating countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Jamaica, Guyana and Canada, intends to use that experience to her advantage.

“I feel very confident. I aim to improve my game and with the home support that would drive me to do well. I am feeling nervous as the tournament date draws closer, but I will trust God and will do my best,” the right-hander said.