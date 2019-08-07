Shoplifter caught - Barbados Today

Shoplifter caught

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 7, 2019

A Vincentian woman who admitted to stealing a comb and a tattoo set has ended up before the law courts and is also about to have her stay in Barbados cut short.

Shemica Tamika Cabral, who was staying at 3rd Avenue Crystal Crescent, Kingsland Main Road, Christ Church was handed over to immigration authorities today.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a $10 comb set and a $250 tattoo (airbrush) set from BGI Beauty Inc trading as No. 1 Beauty Supply Store.

The CARICOM national entered the store’s St Michael’s Rowe location on August 6 and was monitored on CCTV walking the aisles before putting the items in her bag. She then approached the cashier and paid for other items.

She was subsequently detained and charged.

An immigration officer informed Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that Cabral arrived on the island on March 20 and requested three days stay but was granted six months as visitor. That time expires on September 10.

When told that she would be handed over to immigration authorities, she asked: “What will happen to my personal things?”

Cabral was informed that a procedure would be followed.

