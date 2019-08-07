Songwriter Edward Rowe passes away - Barbados Today

Songwriter Edward Rowe passes away

Sandy Deane
August 7, 2019
Songwriter Edward Herring Rowe has passed away.
He was found when police responded to a sudden death report at his residence in Lightfoot Lane, St Michael this morning.
The home of Edward “Herring” Rowe at Lightfoot Lane, St Michael.

 

Lowe’s body was first discovered by a neighbour who said she last saw him alive last Sunday.
Police say no foul play is suspected.
6 thoughts on “Songwriter Edward Rowe passes away

  1. Jean WorrellJean Worrell

    May he RIP! Condolences to his family!

  2. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    Sunday? So he was dead approximately 2 days before n e one checked?
    Lord Jesus look down

  3. Mendoza CaineMendoza Caine

    My condolences to the family circle and friends

  4. Pat BBPat BB

    My condolences to those ppl that stayed close to him, weather family or friend.

  5. Randy LordRandy Lord
  6. Les CarrLes Carr

    What does the house have to do with it.

