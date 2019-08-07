Songwriter Edward Rowe passes away - Barbados Today

Songwriter Edward Herring Rowe has passed away.
He was found when police responded to a sudden death report at his residence in Lightfoot Lane, St Michael this morning.
Lowe’s body was first discovered by a neighbour who said she last saw him alive last Sunday.
Police say no foul play is suspected.
6 thoughts on “Songwriter Edward Rowe passes away”
May he RIP! Condolences to his family!
Sunday? So he was dead approximately 2 days before n e one checked?
Lord Jesus look down
My condolences to the family circle and friends
My condolences to those ppl that stayed close to him, weather family or friend.
What does the house have to do with it.