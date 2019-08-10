A taste of Crop Over - Barbados Today

President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, was treated to a taste of Barbadian culture when Prime Minister Mia Mottley hosted him at her official residence, Ilaro Court, last night.

Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as the business community were among those who joined the Kenyan delegation for the celebrations.

Among the presentations were performances from the Barbados Landship by the ‘Pinelands Creative Workshop and the 1688 Quartet which also accompanied Cultural Ambassador Mighty Gabby, Jamal Slocombe and Edwin Yearwood on their respective acts.

With Barbados still in the spirit of Crop Over, there was also a mini street Carnival complete with costumes, stilt walkers and drums. (MCW)